 
News By Tag
* @hickokbelt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


Sergio Garcia Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for April 2017

Sergio Garcia...Winner of the 81st Masters...First victory at a major in his 18 year career
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Professional golfer Sergio Garcia has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of April 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Garcia for his win at the 81st Masters in Augusta, Georgia. It was Garcia's first victory at a major in his 18-year career and came on golf's biggest stage.

Other finalisrts for the month of April in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball), Ryan Zimmerman (baseball), Isaiah Thomas (basketball), Evgeni Malkin (hockey), Anthony Joshua (boxing), Christie Kerr (golf), John Velazquez (horse racing), Greg Vasile (skiing) and Joey Logano (auto racing).

His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) winner for the month of April 2017 recognizes Sergio Garcia as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the fourth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.

News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.

Contact
Tony Liccione, Representative, Liccione Ent.
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:@hickokbelt
Industry:Sports
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Liccione Enterprises, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share