Sergio Garcia Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for April 2017

Sergio Garcia...Winner of the 81st Masters...First victory at a major in his 18 year career

Contact

Tony Liccione, Representative, Liccione Ent.

***@aol.com Tony Liccione, Representative, Liccione Ent.

End

-- Professional golfer Sergio Garcia has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of April 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Garcia for his win at the 81st Masters in Augusta, Georgia. It was Garcia's first victory at a major in his 18-year career and came on golf's biggest stage.Other finalisrts for the month of April in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball), Ryan Zimmerman (baseball), Isaiah Thomas (basketball), Evgeni Malkin (hockey), Anthony Joshua (boxing), Christie Kerr (golf), John Velazquez (horse racing), Greg Vasile (skiing) and Joey Logano (auto racing).His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) winner for the month of April 2017 recognizes Sergio Garcia as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the fourth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.