News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Sergio Garcia Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for April 2017
Sergio Garcia...Winner of the 81st Masters...First victory at a major in his 18 year career
Other finalisrts for the month of April in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball)
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) winner for the month of April 2017 recognizes Sergio Garcia as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the fourth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.
To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.
News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.
Contact
Tony Liccione, Representative, Liccione Ent.
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse