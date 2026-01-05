Boleros de Noche Celebrates '10 Años'

Presenting Cabaret Series with Tres de Reyes and Lucia, winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition

--is celebrating ten years of preserving Latin America's most passionate and poetic musical genre in the U.S.. This genre has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, highlighting its status as a global treasure.has spent the last 10 years organizing high-quality cultural events that unite an intergenerational audience to enjoy live bolero music.Coming to the historic Bovard Auditorium at USC campus is Boleros de Noche's 'Cabaret Series' on Saturday, February 14, 2026. Featuring Chicago's Tres De Reyes and Lucía, winner of the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition, showcasing her fresh and soulful interpretations.https://bdncabaretseries.eventbrite.com/Tres de Reyes is a contemporary bolero trio formed in June 2025 to honor and continue the legendary legacy of Los Tres Reyes. Led by Bebo Cárdenas, former lead vocalist of Los Tres Reyes for 15 years alongside founders Gilberto and Raúl Puente, the trio delivers an authentic and deeply emotional sound rooted in tradition.Joining Cárdenas are brothers Adrián Ramírez and Ab Ramírez, accomplished musicians with extensive experience in bolero and popular music. Both were part of the acclaimed project 4 en Do, directed and produced by Armando Manzanero. Adrián Ramírez is a two-time Latin Grammy Award–winning producer whose credits include Alejandro Fernández, Guadalupe Pineda, Luis Fonsi, and Joan Sebastian.Tres de Reyes fuses classic bolero romance with fresh arrangements and exceptional musicianship, captivating audiences while honoring a cherished Latin music tradition."Lucia" is a 24-year-old vocalist from Veracruz, México, whose singular artistic vision bridges the gaps between Jazz, Latin, and Pop music. Lucía Gutierrez Rebolloso began her musical journey at two with her parents' son jarocho band, "Son de Madera," and studied vocals at Universidad Veracruzana, earning a bachelor's degree in Jazz Studies in 2022. She made history as the first Mexican artist to win the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.Lucía has collaborated with artists like Natalia Lafourcade and Aloe Blacc and has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall. She recently released her debut album, produced by Grammy-winner Matt Pierson, featuring her interpretations of jazz standards.For a decade,, an annual music event series launched in 2015 as an effort to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music in Los Angeles. Since its launch,has presented over 15 successful concerts featuring international and local artists. All our events combined have impacted more than 15,000 people.Over the past three years,has reached several major milestones. Our advocacy efforts were recognized by the City of Los Angeles, which officially declared August 5 as. Among more than 500 applicants for the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant,was selected as one of only 40 recipients, honoring our meaningful contributions to the Los Angeles performing arts sector.During this time, the series sold out multiple performances at the Ford Theatre, featuring ®Grammy Award-winning artists like Gaby Moreno and Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia. In 2025,expanded nationally, welcoming 1,700 attendees at the Chicago Symphony Center and producing two sold-out Cabaret Series, along with a full 1,200-seat concert at the Ford Theatre.McCarthy Way Structure (near Figueroa & 35th St) and the Royal Street Structure are closest. Payment: Use the Text2Park app (small fee) or Pay-By-Plate kiosks located in the garages; credit cards accepted.Around $4 per hour, up to $20 daily, potentially higher for major events.: Limited metered spots on Figueroa Street and Jefferson Boulevard (max 4 hours).You can find other options like the one at 901 W 34th St or 665 W Jefferson Blvd via apps like SpotAngels or Parkopedia, but check for validation or specific event restrictions.Don't expect free, dedicated parking right at the auditorium.Prices and availability can change during big USC events.Do not park in "Reserved" spaces.Get familiar with Text2Park or ParkMobile for easehttps://youtu.be/9EAUzpEuprQhttps://youtu.be/NPQJqcGH1tEhttps://www.facebook.com/reel/857715910059798https://www.facebook.com/reel/894701889905205www.bolerosdenoche.comhttps://www.bolerosdenoche.com/sponsorship-bovard