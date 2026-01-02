News By Tag
Ten Ten Life to Lead Free Group Therapy Weekend Retreats for Military, Veterans, First Responders
New quarterly retreats accelerate trauma recovery through Dr. Curt Thompson's Confessional Community® model
By: Ten Ten Life and Willing Warriors
"Healing is a journey. For those who have gained a greater understanding of their life stories through individual trauma-focused therapy, structured group therapy models like the Confessional Community® can be a powerful next step to accelerate recovery and serve as a powerful catalyst for healing and long-term change," said David Steele, LMFT, CEO of Ten Ten Life and a longtime Confessional Community® facilitator and clinical trainer. "We are grateful to Willing Warriors for opening up their beautiful campus to our members, and to Dr. Thompson for entrusting us with the Confessional Community® model to support our members through the healing journey."
With a network of more than 20 trauma-focused therapists throughout Northern Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, Ten Ten Life provides individual counseling, and now, group intensive retreats, for active-duty military members, veterans, and first responders. Limited to an intimate cohort of eight participants, each three-day intensive employs the Confessional Community® model, which synthesizes interpersonal neurobiology, principles of group psychotherapy, and spiritual formation from a Christian anthropology. Within this safe structure, participants are empowered to share their stories and experience the profound, restorative power of being fully 'known.'
"Those who serve often carry a unique burden of silence, believing that their experiences are too heavy to share or that no one else could possibly understand,"
Retreats will be hosted at the Willing Warriors' Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket, a 37-acre retreat center ideally suited for deep therapeutic work.
"We are honored to partner with Ten Ten Life in this important work," said Sarah Ford, Executive Director, at Willing Warriors. "Our facility has always been a place of healing and hope for military families, and now for first responders. By hosting these retreats, we hope to extend our impact and provide a sanctuary where our heroes can experience the transformative power of authentic community alongside others who truly understand their journey."
Applications are now being accepted for the February 2026 retreat. Interested participants can visit www.tentenlife.org to learn more about eligibility requirements, the Confessional Community® model, as well as individual trauma-focused counseling services.
About Ten Ten Life
Ten Ten Life is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comprehensive mental health support to military members, veterans, and first responders. Through individual therapy, group programs, and community partnerships, Ten Ten Life addresses the unique mental health challenges faced by those who serve our communities and country. For more information, visit www.tentenlife.org. (http://www.tentenlife.org/)
About Willing Warriors
Willing Warriors is a nonprofit organization that supports military and veteran families through cost-free retreat stays and programs designed to promote healing, resilience, and family connection. Their Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, in Haymarket, serves as a hub for therapeutic and recreational activities that support the well-being of those who have served. For more information, visit www.willingwarriors.org.
About New Story Behavioral Health
New Story Behavioral Health provides mental health care informed by Christian faith and is dedicated to cutting-edge therapeutic practices. Their mission is to walk alongside individuals, couples, and families as they navigate life's challenges and give everyone the tools to find healing, purpose, and connection. They offer personalized care that integrates Christian faith, interpersonal neurobiology, and evidence-based therapy to help clients rewrite their story and build the life they have always envisioned. For more information, visit: www.newstorybehavioralhealth.com
