GCAC adds InJoy as Efixii NFT Coupon Reseller

GCAC teams up with Injoy to bring Efixii NFT coupon wallet to mainstream retail

Efixii NFT Coupon

GCAC has formed a new value-added reseller (VAR) partnership with InJoy, a long-standing promotions and coupon solutions provider serving national restaurant groups, retailers and major consumer product brands across the United States.

Under this agreement, GCAC has appointed InJoy as a non-exclusive reseller of the Efixii platform. InJoy will offer Efixii subscriptions and digital couponing services to its network of brand and retail clients. In addition to couponing and connectivity with end clients, the firms interests are aligned to improve connectivity with end clients, create an engaging experience for users and enable future coupons, fintech (financial technology) solutions, payment services and gamification through the Efixii wallet. InJoy, with decades of experience in coupon distribution and promotional engagement, selected GCAC's Efixii platform for its ability to power secure, traceable, privacy-preserving digital coupons at scale.

Efixii drives repeat purchases with provable ROI (return on investment) through gamified, digitally verifiable, multichannel coupons and immutable redemption tracking. Brands gain real-time visibility into performance, timing, location and the ability to push interactive communications through the app -- delivering loyalty with greater accountability and less consumer friction. Efixii achieves loyalty outcomes with less intrusion, greater accountability and measurable impact.

Jeff Reed, chief executive officer of InJoy, stated: "Efixii gives brands and retailers the transparency and control they have been seeking for years. The platform's ability to validate coupon usage, capture real engagement feedback and settle transactions quickly provides tremendous value to our clients. We see this as a major advancement in digital couponing and a powerful addition to our service portfolio."

GCAC's chief executive officer, Ryan Gibson, stated: "Imagine Apple Pay or fintech wallets that can interact and engage clients on a daily basis with offers, coupons, personalized communication and feedback. The future of commerce is built on engagement, not transactions alone. Efixii was designed to transform how brands and retailers connect with consumers -- combining real-time interaction, gamified rewards and permission-based data to build long-term loyalty that traditional digital wallets and couponing models fail to deliver. InJoy is the ideal partner to help scale this vision across multiple industries, bringing our platform to thousands -- and ultimately millions -- of users while helping brands communicate more effectively and create stronger customer relationships."

This solidifies our staged strategy of finding and working with communities who desire engagement and providence, integrating fintech partners and payment options, and creating opportunities on the Layer 2 ethereum blockchain to generate cash flow fast and affordably from desperate networks and client bases that need the gap bridged for communications and instant e-commerce transactions. I feel strongly about the exponential growth of the blockchain use cases combined with fintech and everyday life and business.

GCAC is a global leader in designing and developing innovative blockchain technologies solutions to improve real-world businesses. GCAC's leading solution is Efixii, an ethereum Layer 2 blockchain and EVM (ethereum virtual machine) programming functionality that is on par with other Layer 2s, such as Polygon. GCAC can quickly connect each participant from product producers, distributors, manufacturers and retailers through a series of value-chain dApps (decentralized apps) that allow for data connectivity to drive better consumer experiences and sales.