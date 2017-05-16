News By Tag
NuGenTec's NuFlo® DeScale 81 Quickly & Safely Dissolves Sulfate Scale in Natural Gas H2S Systems
Eco-friendly, patent-pending descaler resolubilizes sulfur scale for easy removal from bubble towers, tanks, flowlines, pipelines, and other triazine-based H2S scavengers
Removing Solidified Sulfur Scale
Sulfate scale is a natural byproduct of triazine-based H2S scrubbing processes used to refine natural gas. A non-organic compound of calcium and sulfur, sulfate scale accumulates inside bubble towers, flowlines, pipelines, and tanks, and solidifies to become nearly as hard and tough as concrete. Traditionally, the only way to remove solidified sulfate scale is by mechanical means—personnel in hazmat suits have to enter tanks and chip away the hardened scale with jackhammers and other tools.
This process is both hazardous and time-consuming. H2S gas is highly toxic, and manned entry of towers and tanks containing H2S, even minor residual amounts, must be carefully monitored for safety. Manually removing sulfate scale—which can accumulate up to three feet or more inside large vessels—can take up to a week or more, keeping equipment and often production offline during cleanouts.
Patent-pending NuFlo® DeScale 81 is an environmentally-
NuFlo® DeScale 81 is injected into a bubble tower or tank, with no manned entry required, heated, and recirculated for four to eight hours. After treatment, the liquefied sulfur scale can be safely pumped out. In testing, a full-size bubble tower has treated with DeScale 81 and the sulfate scale removed in less than a day. In most cases, production can continue while DeScale 81 treatment is ongoing.
DeScale 81 can also be injected into tanks and H2S systems on a continuous basis to prevent sulfate scale from forming. Continuous injection eliminates the need for maintenance, cleaning, and downtime.
About NuGenTec
NuGeneration Technology, also known as NuGenTec, is a global chemical company that specializes in Earth-friendly chemicals and cleaners. The company's specialty products replace hazardous chemicals with "green" alternatives to deliver potent cleaning power in environmentally safe formulas. NuGenTec produces more than 600 products, and is constantly working to develop even more eco-friendly specialty cleaning products.
To learn more about NuGenTec's NuFlo® DeScale 81 descaler and other green cleaning products, visit https://www.nugentec.com/
NuFlo® is a registered trademark of NuGeneration Technology.
