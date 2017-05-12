News By Tag
NuGenTec's SuperGreen® Degreaser Certified as SCAQMD Clean Air Choices Cleaner
Air pollution control agency grants SuperGreen® CACC certification, one of the industry's most stringent safety endorsements for cleaners.
SCAQMD's CACC Certification
The South Coast Air Quality Management District, or SCAQMD, is the air pollution control agency for Orange County, California, as well as portions of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Committed to protecting the health of residents while remaining sensitive to businesses, SCAQMD established their voluntary Clean Air Choices Cleaners program as a way to raise the profile of ultra-low-polluting commercial cleaning products.
Clean Air Choices Cleaners (CACC) is one of the most stringent certifications that SCAQMD provides. In simplest terms, CACC-approved products must contain little to no hazardous or toxic chemicals or solvents. Many common cleaning products are sources of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and can contribute to the formation of smog—a major concern in Southern California and elsewhere. As such, CACC-certified cleaners cannot contain more than 10 grams of VOCs per liter.
All CACC-certified products have passed SCAQMD's chemical analysis testing. Certification does not constitute or imply endorsement of a product, nor is it a representation of a product's cleaning abilities.
CACC & SuperGreen® Degreaser
NuGenTec's CACC certification covers three SuperGreen® degreaser products. The first is their SuperGreen® Concentrate formula; the second is SuperGreen® R2U, a sprayable option made with a ten percent solution of original SuperGreen®; the third is SuperGreen® Window Cleaner, which also utilizes a solution of original SuperGreen.
About NuGenTec
NuGeneration Technology, also known as NuGenTec, is a global chemical company specializing in eco-friendly cleaning products. NuGenTec products replace harmful chemicals with environmentally safe alternatives to deliver the same cleaning power in "greener" formulations. NuGenTec produces over 600 products, and is currently working with the USDA's BioPreffered Program to develop and market even more Earth-friendly cleaning products.
To learn more about NuGenTec's SuperGreen® degreaser and other green cleaning products, visit https://www.nugentec.com/
For more information on the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the CACC program, visit www.aqmd.gov.
Contact
NuGenTec
888-996-8436
***@nugentec.com
