Minco Debuts New SLT Heater Technology

Minco's new self-limiting heaters provide consistent thermal outcomes & self-tuning for reliable performance in dynamic environments.
 
 
Minco - SLT Heater
Minco - SLT Heater
 
MINNEAPOLIS - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Minco Products, Inc., a global provider of thermal solutions, flex circuits, and temperature sensing and control solutions for a broad range of medical applications, demonstrated and launched its new line of Self-Limiting Technology (SLT) heaters at the MD&M West medical technology expo and conference earlier this month in Anaheim, California.

Minco's SLT heaters offer a smart alternative to traditional heaters and temperature control devices in medical applications, providing consistent thermal outcomes and self-tuning in dynamic environments. Utilizing a patented polymer compound, SLT heaters pinpoint exactly when and where heat is required, without the use of traditional feedback loops and regulating electronics. The control mechanism is inherent to the polymer at every point across its surface; at a prescribed temperature control point, the resistance increases exponentially to prevent overheating and promote thermal uniformity. This simplifies the device's design, consolidates the product launch cycle, and often reduces total system cost. SLT heaters are thin, flexible, and specially engineered to eliminate the risk of overheating, which can damage samples and lead to inconsistent patient outcomes. To learn more about SLT heaters, visit http://sccontent.minco.com/Products/Heat/SLTHeaters.

Minco's market-leading engineering and production capabilities result in lightweight designs, optimized performance, and increased reliability and safety. Minco has more than 40 years' experience performing thermal simulation, lab testing, and more for the medical industry. Faster time-to-market, greater experimental throughput, and increased reliability and safety are the core benefits Minco provides to its medical customers.

Experts from the company were on site at MD&M West, Booth #1468, to showcase Minco's capabilities in advanced applications including diagnostics (immunoassay, hematology, medical imaging, etc.), device applications (pacemakers, cochlear hearing devices, neurological stimulation implants, etc.), and patient care applications (monitoring, respiratory care, surgical equipment, etc.).

About Minco

Minco Products, Inc., delivers comprehensive engineered solutions for medical, defense, aerospace, power generation, and other high-reliability applications. Minco couples advanced product technologies, expert design and engineering capabilities, and a clear understanding of customer requirements to deliver unmatched quality, reliability, and performance in a variety of applications all around the world. For more information, visit http://www.minco.com.

About MD&M West

MD&M West is one of the largest annual trade shows in the medical design and manufacturing industry. As always, this year's event was focused on supporting the flow of information, commerce, and innovation in such markets as medical devices and pharmaceutical development. This year's MD&M event took place from February 7-9, 2017, Anaheim, California. For a rundown of the action and information about future events, visit the show's website, www.mdmwest.com.

