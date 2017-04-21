News By Tag
New Printing Press Installation Caps Labels West's $3.2M Update
A new 10-color Mark Andy P7 printing press gives the custom label manufacturer expanded production capabilities for higher quality products.
The expansion project also included upgrades to Labels West's existing printing presses to include a 12-color press; installation of an HP WS 6800 digital offset press; installation of a Digicon Series 3 combination hot stamp, embossing, flexo, and screen press; quality control/inspection equipment; and rewind inspection units; as well as a 6,000 square foot expansion of their office and warehouse space.
Since 1978, Labels West has been a leading provider of custom labels for all types of products. The company has built a reputation for premium quality labels and superior service, and works with companies large and small to develop eye-catching custom label solutions. Labels West manufactures everything from hinged labels for vitamins and supplements to tamper evident security labels to unique labels for wine and craft beer.
A number of factors lead the Labels West team to choose the Mark Andy P7 printing press. "We looked at other presses on the market, and found the P7 to be the best, most state-of-the-
Mark Andy themselves tout the P7 printing press as "the high-end, efficient solution for the most complex print applications."
Labels West configured their 10 color, 13" (330mm) Mark Andy P7 to run water-based or UV inks throughout the press in any of its decks. The new printing press provides enhanced capabilities for multi-ply label production and cold foil decoration applications. It is designed with short web paths that minimize ink usage requirements and reduce waste up to 50 percent; quick changeover capabilities allow for increased productivity. These features make the P7 the ideal way for Labels West to serve customers who often require specialized labels and print processes.
"Our Health-and-Beauty and Food-and-Beverage industry clients always want us to push the envelope in label design and quality," said Lance Wilson, Labels West's VP of Sales and Marketing. "The P7 allows us to answer those challenges with its superior print quality."
The Mark Andy P7 is the latest addition to Labels West's already extensive arsenal of printing presses, which includes a number of other Mark Andy models, as well as Nilpeter and HP Indigo presses.
For more information on Labels West's custom label printing capabilities and printing equipment, contact them at 800-540-3009 or visit them online at www.labelswest.com.
Labels West, Inc.
800-540-3009
***@labelswest.com
