 
News By Tag
* Custom Labels
* Custom Label Pritning
* Labels West
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Woodinville
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


New Printing Press Installation Caps Labels West's $3.2M Update

A new 10-color Mark Andy P7 printing press gives the custom label manufacturer expanded production capabilities for higher quality products.
 
 
Labels West, Inc.
Labels West, Inc.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Custom Labels
Custom Label Pritning
Labels West

Industry:
Food

Location:
Woodinville - Washington - US

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- In early April 2017, Labels West, Inc., a printer and manufacturer of custom product labels, completed installation of a new, state-of-the-art, 10-color Mark Andy Performance Series P7 printing press. The installation marked the end of the company's 18-month, $3.2 million commitment to expanding and improving the technology at their Woodinville, Washington, facility.

The expansion project also included upgrades to Labels West's existing printing presses to include a 12-color press; installation of an HP WS 6800 digital offset press; installation of a Digicon Series 3 combination hot stamp, embossing, flexo, and screen press; quality control/inspection equipment; and rewind inspection units; as well as a 6,000 square foot expansion of their office and warehouse space.

Since 1978, Labels West has been a leading provider of custom labels for all types of products. The company has built a reputation for premium quality labels and superior service, and works with companies large and small to develop eye-catching custom label solutions. Labels West manufactures everything from hinged labels for vitamins and supplements to tamper evident security labels to unique labels for wine and craft beer.

A number of factors lead the Labels West team to choose the Mark Andy P7 printing press. "We looked at other presses on the market, and found the P7 to be the best, most state-of-the-art option," said Bruce Boyd, VP/General Manager of Labels West. "It offers excellent print registration accuracy, and fast print rates and make-ready times that match our needs." Boyd also cited the press's versatility and open architecture as major selling points.

Mark Andy themselves tout the P7 printing press as "the high-end, efficient solution for the most complex print applications." The popularity and success of the P7, the manufacturer states, is built on "the simplicity of the print station design," which guarantees "consistency and accuracy, shift-to-shift and day-to-day."

Labels West configured their 10 color, 13" (330mm) Mark Andy P7 to run water-based or UV inks throughout the press in any of its decks. The new printing press provides enhanced capabilities for multi-ply label production and cold foil decoration applications. It is designed with short web paths that minimize ink usage requirements and reduce waste up to 50 percent; quick changeover capabilities allow for increased productivity. These features make the P7 the ideal way for Labels West to serve customers who often require specialized labels and print processes.

"Our Health-and-Beauty and Food-and-Beverage industry clients always want us to push the envelope in label design and quality," said Lance Wilson, Labels West's VP of Sales and Marketing. "The P7 allows us to answer those challenges with its superior print quality."

The Mark Andy P7 is the latest addition to Labels West's already extensive arsenal of printing presses, which includes a number of other Mark Andy models, as well as Nilpeter and HP Indigo presses.

For more information on Labels West's custom label printing capabilities and printing equipment, contact them at 800-540-3009 or visit them online at www.labelswest.com.

Contact
Labels West, Inc.
800-540-3009
***@labelswest.com
End
Source:Labels West, Inc.
Email:***@labelswest.com
Tags:Custom Labels, Custom Label Pritning, Labels West
Industry:Food
Location:Woodinville - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ecreativeworks PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share