News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NuGenTec Introduces Zero-VOC NuKlean™ CCR Conformal Coating Remover
NuGenTec's new, non-toxic, VOC-free mixture of solvents is specially formulated to safely and effectively remove conformal coatings from PCBs.
Effective, Environmentally-
NuKlean™ CCR is highly effective, removing all types of conformal coatings in less than two minutes when used at ambient temperature. Other solvents take up to 45 minutes to produce similar results. Specially formulated for cold-cleaning as well as use at elevated temperatures, NuKlean can be used in vapor degreasing for even faster and more precise cleaning. As it is equally effective on both silicone and acrylic conformal coatings, NuKlean™ CCR is an excellent choice for broad cleaning applications.
NuKlean™ CCR contains a mixture of eco-friendly solvents that allows for effective removal of a wide variety of soils and coatings. It is high soil loading and fast, with no rinsing required. Because it contains no VOCs or toxic solvents of any kind, NuKlean™ CCR is safe for both workers and the environment.
NuKlean™ CCR conformal coating remover is used at 100 percent concentration. It is effective at room temperature, and because it is azeotropic, it can also be used at temperatures as high as 190°F (88°C) for up to five minutes for vapor phase cleaning. Time and temperature parameters vary based on the type and extent of materials to be removed.
About NuGenTec
NuGeneration Technology, also known as NuGenTec, is a global chemical company that specializes in environmentally-
To learn more about NuGenTec's NuKlean™ CCR conformal coating remover, visit https://www.nugentec.com/
NuKlean™ CCR is a trademark of NuGeneration Technology.
Contact
NuGenTec
888-996-8436
salesteam@nugentec.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse