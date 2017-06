NuGenTec Introduces Zero-VOC NuKlean™ CCR Conformal Coating Remover

NuGenTec's new, non-toxic, VOC-free mixture of solvents is specially formulated to safely and effectively remove conformal coatings from PCBs.

NuGenTec

Contact

NuGenTec

888-996-8436

salesteam@nugentec.com NuGenTec888-996-8436

End

-- NuGenTec, a manufacturer of potent, environmentally-friendly cleaners and specialty products, is pleased to introduce a new, non-toxic, zero-VOC conformal coating remover, NuKlean™ CCR. This multipurpose azeotropic mixture of solvents can be used to remove silicone and acrylic conformal coatings, fluxes, pastes, adhesives, greases, oils, and organic residues from SMT and BGA circuit boards, connectors, and components.NuKlean™ CCR is highly effective, removing all types of conformal coatings in less than two minutes when used at ambient temperature. Other solvents take up to 45 minutes to produce similar results. Specially formulated for cold-cleaning as well as use at elevated temperatures, NuKlean can be used in vapor degreasing for even faster and more precise cleaning. As it is equally effective on both silicone and acrylic conformal coatings, NuKlean™ CCR is an excellent choice for broad cleaning applications.NuKlean™ CCR contains a mixture of eco-friendly solvents that allows for effective removal of a wide variety of soils and coatings. It is high soil loading and fast, with no rinsing required. Because it contains no VOCs or toxic solvents of any kind, NuKlean™ CCR is safe for both workers and the environment.NuKlean™ CCR conformal coating remover is used at 100 percent concentration. It is effective at room temperature, and because it is azeotropic, it can also be used at temperatures as high as 190°F (88°C) for up to five minutes for vapor phase cleaning. Time and temperature parameters vary based on the type and extent of materials to be removed.NuGeneration Technology, also known as NuGenTec, is a global chemical company that specializes in environmentally-friendly cleaning products. NuGenTec replaces harmful chemicals with eco-safe alternatives, delivering the same cleaning power in safer and "greener" formulations. The company currently produces over 600 products, and continuously works to develop and market even more Earth-friendly chemicals and cleaners.To learn more about NuGenTec's NuKlean™ CCR conformal coating remover, visit https://www.nugentec.com/ nuklean-conformal- coating-remove...