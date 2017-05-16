News By Tag
Meet The Next Generation Of Young Singers At Septien's "To Sing Is The Thing" 2017 Showcase
"To Sing Is The Thing" will present 31 of the top singers from Septien Entertainment Group's Music Artist Development Programs.
Tweenation.today artists will include Kate Assad, Reece Casteel, Austin Chatfield, Gabriel Fling, Sathvika Ganesan, Saniya Hameed, Julian Kinchen, Prisha Mehta, Frankie Leoni, Rocco Leoni, Sydney Roberts, Eliza Pryor, Joli Reiman, Kyrsta Rodden, Jenna Van Wyckhouse and Grace Wertz. Some performaing artists will be invited to join Septien groups who are preparing for national tours and/or to be part of the 2017/2018 Ihmurzhun Program.
Ihmurzhun artists, performing with a band under the direction of Erskine Hawkins include Sophia Annello, Faith Boaz, Isabella Breedlove, Campbell Crates, Kristen Cruz, Sadie Evans, Lily Garrett, Mackenzie Haubner, Priyanka Jaisinghani, Zach Johnson, Austin Kiefer, Averie Kadane, Jaxson mueller, Zayne Marquez and Giana Mijares.
Five Ihmurzhun artists will be invited to attend a week long "super workshop" in Los Angeles to meet amd connect with industry pros to help them launch their music careers and entertain other amazing and exclusive Segmazing opportunities. A select few will also be invited to participate in Septien's 180 and 360 Music Artist Development Pro-Programs.
About Septien Entertainment Group and Linda Septien
Established in 1986, more than 16000 music artists have participated in programs at the #1 music artist development center in the US. Alumni include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Kidz Bop, Ryan Cabrera, Cameron, Mitchel, Hunter Parish and many others who have appeared on The Voice, America's Got Talent, American Idol and in TV shows, feature films, national commercials and more.
Linda Septien is a music artist development professional with 25+ years of experience, whose success is measured by the number of successful pop icons she has prepared, trained and helped launch into thriving careers. Linda is known as the Kingpin of Pop Talent, one of the top 5 talent coaches in the world (as featured in the #1 NY Times Bestseller, 'The Talent Code' by Daniel Coyle), internationally recognized as an authority on all phases of talent development and launching a singer's career, an expert in developing young artists and as the keynote speaker for medical, legal, and music seminars and festivals focusing on the vocal and legal challenges of today's artist as well as the fascinating "branding lanes" now available to artists.
Septien features a team of hand-picked coaches with the highest degree of skill and artistry. All instructors are certified by Linda Septien & are taught The Septien Method™-Linda's personal method of vocal & performance instruction. Linda adds, "Our teachers are so awesome they tailor a lesson plan specifically for our artists, targeting those areas that will have the most impact on their development."
For more information, call 972-392-2810, visit http://www.theseptiengroup.com/
