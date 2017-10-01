News By Tag
Septien Entertainment Group Redefines Summer Music Camps!
Septien Entertainment Group and Evolve Tours are offering music artists of all ages and performance levels the opportunity to visit seven of the most fascinating music cities in the world.
Choose from LA LA LA LA LA - 5 DAYS IN LOS ANGELES. LA is the home of iconic musicians including The Doors, Tupac Shakur, Guns N' Roses, and many others. In LA, our tour includes participating in music workshops, performing at the world famous Disney Concert Hall, a behind the scenes tour of The Los Angeles Recording School, tour at the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and TBWA\CHIAT\DAY, enjoy a day at Universal Studios Hollywood, tour the music and arts historical scene of North Hollywood, enjoy lunch at Grand Central Market, explore and perform at Universal CityWalk, explore the Santa Monica Pier and the Original Farmers Market & Grove Mall
LET IT BE 7 DAYS IN LONDON. London has long been a magnet for and producer of some of the world's most famous musicians. Our tour includes performances at some of London's historical and modern venues, participate in creative workshops, tour and perform at the Roundhouse Performing Arts Center, check out the impressive instrument collection at the Horniman Musuem, participate in a Musical Instruments around the World Workshop, attend a live showing of Stomp, enjoy a live performance at the Royal Albert Hall, embark on a Classic Rock & Beatles Sites tour of London, enjoy an evening of live music and a day trip to Stonehenge & Salisbury, enjoy free time wandering along vibrant Denmark Street, known as "Tin Pan Alley", explore iconic venues like the 100 Club, which has hosted everyone from Mick Jagger to The Clash and The Sex Pistols and take the Rock n Roll Walk Tour to explore London's legendary back alleys. You'll take in the history of the city at the center of the swinging '60s at Abbey Road Studios, where the likes of The Beatles and Pink Floyd recorded.
LIVE THE MUSIC 6 DAYS IN NASHVILLE & MEMPHIS. Nicknamed "Music City", Nashville is home to hundreds of live music venues. Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift are just a few of the big names to come from here. The Country Music Hall of Fame is full of historic records, memorabilia, and instruments from greats like Earl Scruggs and Johnny Cash.
Memphis is known as both the "Home of the Blues" and the "Birthplace of Rock n' Roll", Memphis is home to Graceland (Elvis' mansion) and the famous Stax Museum of American Soul (honoring the label that launched the careers of Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes). Memphis is the home of the blues and a key center for gospel and soul music. The "Father of the Blues" W.C. Handy wrote "Beale Street Blues" in honor of the street where you'll find countless venues, including B.B. King's Blues Club.
Our tour includes participating in a music clinic and performing at Vanderbilt University, attending a live performance of the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, tour and enjoy a live performance at the Grand Ole Opry, visit Sun Studios, where the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis recorded, and a young unknown named Elvis Presley cut his first single in 1954, tour the Ryman Auditorium and Museum, visit Creative Artists Agency, participate in music, choreography and acting classes at the Orpheum Theatre, guided Tour of Graceland, walking tour to view the Music City Walk of Fame, explore the Country Museum Hall of Fame and Museum and dine at the Wildhorse Saloon – southern food, live-music acts, dance lessons, the Opry Backstage Grill – live country music in a fun & lively atmosphere and B.B. King's – enjoy live blues music & Southern food.
HOT CALIENTE HOT 6 DAYS IN MIAMI/HAVANA. There's more to the Miami music scene than meets the eye. In Miami, you'll find locals rocking out at every type of venue to everything from Latin fusion to indie funk to slow jazz to hip-hop. Havana has a hugely diverse music scene, reflecting the generations of migrants and slaves brought here, each with their own musical culture. African rhythms and percussion have been molded with Spanish guitars and traditions to form genres like mambo, son Cubano, charanga, Cuban jazz, habanera, and cha-cha-cha. You'll find music in the bars and cafés across Havana, especially in the Old Town of Havana.
Out tour includes visiting and performing at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, tour the University of Miami Frost School of Music, participate in a music lesson workshop at the music school and enjoy a live professional music performance, go on a behind the scenes tour at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), participate in an Afro-Cuban dance workshop, enjoy dinner at Larios on the Beach, Gloria and Emilio Estefan's restaurant, explore South Beach and explore Wynwood - street performance opportunity. In Havana you'll participate in an Afro-Cuban Percussion music workshop, attend a local concert, enjoy live Cuban music with dinner, perform at a local venue, go on a guided tour of Old Havana (Havana Vieja) and witness the famous "Cañonazo de las 9".
A NEW YOUR STATE OF MIND 5 DAYS IN THE BIG APPLE - New York has churned out groups like the Beastie Boys, The Velvet Underground, Wu-Tang Clan, and The Ramones, just to name a few. New York is the city where doo-wop originated, where bebop and hip hop have their roots, and disco began. Today the city is home to bands like The Strokes and Beach Fossils, as well as the New York Philharmonic and Broadway.
Our tour includes attending two Broadway musical play performances, including The Lion King, participating in two music workshops led by local professional musicians and Broadway actors, a Jazz battle workshop and live Jazz performance at the National Jazz Museum in Harlem a live concert and performance at Carnegie Hall, walking tour of Harlem, tour the Apollo Theater, walking tour of Central Park, including the Dakota & Strawberry Fields, ascend to the Top of the Rock, explore Chelsea Market, the Highline, Chelsea & Greenwich Village, perform at a venue in the Village, and tour Lower Manhattan, Wall Street, 9/11 Memorial, and more
Dennis Gelbaum, COO/CMO of Septien Entertainment Group adds, "For 2018, we've redefined the concept of a Summer Music Camp. The Sounds Of Music City Tour will provide music artists the opportunities and experiences wcj of a lifetime as we travel to some of the greatest music cities in the world. Next year we anticipate offering destinations including Santa Fe, Denver, St, Louis, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Portland, Detroit, Milan, Vienna, Rio de Janeiro, Berlin, Paris and more. Summer will never be the same for those who join us on this SEGmazing journey." For more information and to enroll in the 2018 Sounds Of Music City Tours, visit: theseptiengroup.com/
Avi Nimmer, Director of Evolve Tours adds, "Dennis Gelbaum (COO/CMO, Septien) came to us with the concept and challenge to create a unique, interactive, mulit-faceted, multi-music city experience. The Sounds Of Music City Tour offers each participant experiences that will help define them as a music artist brand and provide experiences and memories they will never forget. From performing at awesome venues, attending concerts, theatrical shows and live events, meeting with other music artists, music, advertising, promotion and branding executives, leaders and influencers, and participating in one-of-a-kind workshops led by award winning professionals, we will explore the art, business, history, and vibrancy of music throughout North America and the world. And, we're going to eat pretty good too."
About Septien Entertainment Group and Linda Septien
Established in 1986, more than 16,000 music artists have participated in programs at Septien Entertainment Group, the #1 music artist development center in the US. Alumni include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Kidz Bop, Ryan Cabrera, Cameron, Mitchel, Hunter Parish and many others who have appeared on The Voice, America's Got Talent, American Idol, national and international tours, and have licensed their music in TV shows, feature films, documentaries, sport events, national commercials and more.
Septien Entertainment Group offers music artists personalized development programs that include vocals, instruments, stage presence, songwriting, song production, acting, photo shoots, video production, website, logo and merchandise design, social media management, show direction, booking and more.
Linda Septien is a music artist development professional with 25+ years of experience, whose success is measured by the number of successful pop icons she has prepared, trained and helped launch into thriving careers. Linda is known as the Kingpin of Pop Talent, one of the top 5 talent coaches in the world (as featured in the #1 NY Times Bestseller, 'The Talent Code' by Daniel Coyle), internationally recognized as an authority on all phases of talent development and launching a singer's career, an expert in developing young artists and as the keynote speaker for medical, legal, and music seminars and festivals focusing on the vocal and legal challenges of today's artist as well as the fascinating "branding lanes" now available to artists.
About Evolve Tours
Evolve Tours creates authentic, experiential programs to take education out of the classroom and into the world. We empower students through travel. Our groups visit authentic attractions, immerse themselves in local cultures and traditions, participate in interactive activities, and gain an appreciation of the unique way of life of their travel destination. We inspire participants in ways they didn't know possible and make sure our trips provide more than expected.
Contact
Dennis Gelbaum
COO/CMO, Septien Entertainment Group
972-392-2810
***@theseptiengroup.com
