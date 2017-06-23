News By Tag
Septien Entertainment Group Helps Music Artists BLAST OFF on TheStage.com!
Teaming up with TheStage.com connects us to music artists - worldwide - to help them refine their skills and define their brand.
Septien Entertainment Group offers music artists personalized development programs that include vocals, instruments, stage presence, songwriting, song production, acting, photo shoots, video production, website, logo and merchandise design, social media management, show direction, booking and more.
Dennis Gelbaum, COO/CMO, Septien Entertainment Group adds, "Teaming up with TheStage.com connects us to music artists - worldwide - to help them refine their skills and define their brand. Once registered on TheStage.com, music artists will have access to exclusive promotions and offers. We've created a series of programs unique to the music industry - focused on developing music artists to change the world. Nobody knows music artist development better than us - NOBODY!"
TheStage.com is the dynamic kickstart website for aspiring music artists. Every budding artist needs a platform and an audience, but finding one in the competitive music landscape is probably more difficult today than ever. TheStage.com is where music artists can become featured, find a fan following and perhaps their next big break.
Blair Damson, CEO of TheStage.com shares, "Our Strategic Alliance with Septien Entertainment Group will provide our music artists an opportunity to work with the #1 music artist development center in the US, using exclusive programs to polish their existing talent, enhance their style and quite possibly launch a successful music career."
About TheStage.com
TheStage.com is a powerful website providing every aspiring and experienced music artist an opportunity to display their talents. This vibrant website welcomes music artists of all genres to join its network and let their music speak to the world.
Music Artists create full featured profiles on TheStage.com which include extensive bios, photos, music videos, social media links, and posts for upcoming gigs, press releases, news articles, photo albums and much more.
If selected by the staff, an artist can become the "Featured Artist of the Day" and have their headshot displayed, a link to their profile and their official video promoted on the homepage for a full 24 hours. The Featured Artist also receives recognition on TheStage.com's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram pages.
The online portal carries every feature in demand today for music artists, businesses and fans. TheStage.com is easily searchable, and is divided into categories such as artist in the spotlight, latest videos, upcoming events, the marketplace, and reviews. Members can stay connected through its social presence and even share profiles and videos to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+. The site also features a calendar and music related articles, making it an up to date source for music news.
TheStage.com provides music artists what they strive for, a way to rise above the crowd, get discovered and launch their music career without worrying about how to find an audience.
About Septien Entertainment Group and Linda Septien
Linda Septien is a music artist development professional with 25+ years of experience, whose success is measured by the number of successful pop icons she has prepared, trained and helped launch into thriving careers. Linda is known as the Kingpin of Pop Talent, one of the top 5 talent coaches in the world (as featured in the #1 NY Times Bestseller, 'The Talent Code' by Daniel Coyle), internationally recognized as an authority on all phases of talent development and launching a singer's career, an expert in developing young artists and as the keynote speaker for medical, legal, and music seminars and festivals focusing on the vocal and legal challenges of today's artist as well as the fascinating "branding lanes" now available to artists.
Septien features a team of hand-picked coaches with the highest degree of skill and artistry. All instructors are certified by Linda Septien & are taught The Septien Method™- Linda's personal method of vocal & performance instruction. Linda adds, "Our teachers are so awesome they tailor a lesson plan specifically for our artists, targeting those areas that will have the most impact on their development."
For more information go to: https://www.theseptiengroup.com/
Contact
Dennis Gelbaum
972-392-2810
***@theseptiengroup.com
