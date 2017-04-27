News By Tag
Septien Produces BLAST! Internet Radio Show To Highlight Music Artist Development!
BLAST! Septien's internet radio show ends season one - renewed for 16 more shows!
Dennis Gelbaum adds, "BLAST was created to do three things - provide our artists with the opportunity to be a guest on a radio show, have fun, refine their interview skills, play their music and engage and connect with new fans; give our teachers and staff the opportunity to produce and host a radio show and to promote Septien Entertainment Group, our music school and music artist development programs to a new audience. We accomplished all that and more. Look for us next season, lots of surprises coming."
Co-Host Jonathan Camacho adds: "Blast has been an incredibly fun way to get to know the talent at Septien on a higher level. Through the interviews and performances, we have seen the artists show us more sides of themselves than we had seen before and making us, as fans, more invested in their journey overall."
Co-Host Carlo Decanini adds, "BLAST! has been an awesome experience for me. I'm getting to help these artists showcase their talent in multiple ways on a new platform, conduct our own live show, and talk about some pretty interesting issues in the music industry. I can't wait to see what next season has in store for us!"
Associate Producer Myles Bolden adds, "BLAST not only showcases talent, but it has become my weekly get-away. Whether I'm playing games, gathering new music perspectives, or hating on either Ed Sheeran or Drake, BLAST creates a positive atmosphere for all music lovers. Getting to know each artist on a personal level is what makes BLAST more than just your average talk/music/performance radio show. It's been a BLAST (nope, that will never get old)!"
"When we left, Riley told me it was the best experience of her life! Thank you for making these kids so comfortable, feel so special, and gain the confidence to feel that they can do anything at all! It was a priceless experience! Thank you, thank you. Carrie Todd, Riley Solberg's Mom
"I had an amazing time on blast radio with Carlo, Jonathan, Myles, and Gael! What a great opportunity to showcase my original songs and talk about my love of music with other artists." Lily Garrett
"Blast is a great place to experience major publicity and have a great time with fans of me and my music. It's fun to hang out with the hosts and other guests (You're awesome Carlo and Jonathan!), and everybody gets a turn to be in the spotlight!" Austin Chatfield
"BLAST! has provided a really fun and exciting opportunity for up-and-coming musicians like Campbell to share their music with fans, as well as for fans to interact directly and learn more about these musicians on a personal level. Carlo Decanini and Jonathan Comacho have done an exceptional job as co-hosts, consistently providing original, insightful and interesting guest interviews as well as lots of lively humor! Kudos to the entire Septien Entertainment team and Fishbowl Radio Network for launching this incredibly entertaining weekly program!" Angela Crates, Campbell's mom.
Dennis Gelbaum adds, "BLAST! will be back. Bigger, better and louder!"
About Septien Entertainment Group and Linda Septien
Established in 1986, more than 16000 music artists have participated in programs at the #1 music artist development center in the US. Alumni include Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Kidz Bop, Ryan Cabrera, Cameron, Mitchel, Hunter Parish and many others who have appeared on The Voice, America's Got Talent, American Idol and in TV shows, feature films, national commercials and more. Linda Septien is a music artist development professional with 25+ years of experience, whose success is measured by the number of successful pop icons she has prepared, trained and helped launch into thriving careers. Linda is known as the Kingpin of Pop Talent, one of the top 5 talent coaches in the world (as featured in the #1 NY Times Bestseller, 'The Talent Code' by Daniel Coyle), internationally recognized as an authority on all phases of talent development and launching a singer's career, an expert in developing young artists and as the keynote speaker for medical, legal, and music seminars and festivals focusing on the vocal and legal challenges of today's artist as well as the fascinating "branding lanes" now available to artists.
Septien features a team of hand-picked coaches with the highest degree of skill and artistry. All instructors are certified by Linda Septien & are taught The Septien Method™—Linda's personal method of vocal & performance instruction. Linda adds, "Our teachers are so awesome they tailor a lesson plan specifically for our artists, targeting those areas that will have the most impact on their development."
For more information, call 972-392-2810, visit http://www.theseptiengroup.com/
Contact
Dennis Gelbaum
***@theseptiengroup.com
