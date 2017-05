Curran & Connors Recognized with 2017 American Web Design Awards

Media Contact

-- Curran & Connors, Inc., a leading producer of digital solutions, corporate reports and branding, was a big winner at the 2017 American Web Design Awards™ sponsored by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). The annual showcase highlights the best in web, interactive and UX design."With an increasing amount of great work being done by agencies and individuals around the world, there's tremendous satisfaction in receiving this type of recognition once again," said Jeff Brandi, Curran & Connors' Vice President of Interactive Operations.Gainesville Regional Utilities Water Report—Hi-Crush—Koppers—Lowe's—ManpowerGroup—Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust—United States Olympic Committee—VH1 Save The Music Foundation—Xtreme—"Designing memorable interactive experiences is the result of a committed and thoughtful collaboration between our talented team and trusting clients," said Brandi. "We're all incredibly proud of this accomplishment and will keep pushing forward."Curran & Connors, Inc. is a full-service, creative agency specializing in corporate reporting, communications, branding and digital solutions. For more than 50 years, we have helped organizations tell their unique stories through a range of targeted solutions. C&C has design studios in New York, Florida and California, with account executives across the U.S. For more information about Curran & Connors, please visit http://www.curran- connors.com