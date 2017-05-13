 
News By Tag
* Graphic Design
* Corporate Reporting
* GDUSA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hauppauge
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Curran & Connors Recognized with 2017 American Web Design Awards

 
 
C&C_Logo
C&C_Logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Graphic Design
* Corporate Reporting
* GDUSA

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Hauppauge - New York - US

Subject:
* Awards

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Curran & Connors, Inc., a leading producer of digital solutions, corporate reports and branding, was a big winner at the 2017 American Web Design Awards™ sponsored by Graphic Design USA (GDUSA). The annual showcase highlights the best in web, interactive and UX design.

"With an increasing amount of great work being done by agencies and individuals around the world, there's tremendous satisfaction in receiving this type of recognition once again," said Jeff Brandi, Curran & Connors' Vice President of Interactive Operations.

The Company was honored with 10 GDUSA awards, including for its own redesigned website. Other recognized projects included the following:

Gainesville Regional Utilities Water Report—

 2016 Annual Report

Hi-Crush—Corporate Website

Koppers—2015 Sustainability Report

Lowe's—Lowe's Ventures Microsite

ManpowerGroup—2015 Annual Report

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust—

  Your Walking Club Microsite

United States Olympic Committee—2015 Annual Report

VH1 Save The Music Foundation—Contest Website

Xtreme—Corporate Website

"Designing memorable interactive experiences is the result of a committed and thoughtful collaboration between our talented team and trusting clients," said Brandi. "We're all incredibly proud of this accomplishment and will keep pushing forward."

Curran & Connors, Inc. is a full-service, creative agency specializing in corporate reporting, communications, branding and digital solutions. For more than 50 years, we have helped organizations tell their unique stories through a range of targeted solutions. C&C has design studios in New York, Florida and California, with account executives across the U.S. For more information about Curran & Connors, please visit http://www.curran-connors.com

Media Contact
Media Contact:
Lauren Gonser—lgonser@curran-connors.com
6316082511
***@curran-connors.com
End
Source:
Email:***@curran-connors.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Curran & Connors News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share