Curran & Connors Recognized with ARC and Graphic Design USA Awards
"I am very happy about our performance at this year's awards," said Barbara Koontz, Curran & Connors' Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Experience. "It is confirmation that our dedication to strategic messaging, creative design and client service is as strong as ever."
Curran & Connors was honored with 12 ARC awards, including six Golds, for its corporate reporting projects. Recognized projects included:
Aetna—2016 Chairman's Letter/Presentation
Aetna—2016 Design/Graphics
Aetna—2016 Interactive Annual Report
Aetna—2016 Script/Writing
BAAQMD—2016 Annual Report, Non-Profit
BAAQMD—2016 Annual Report, Non-Profit/Printing and Production
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.—2016 Summary Annual Review
The Child Center of NY—2016, Non-Profit
Intelsat—2016 Interactive Annual Report
The wcj Kroger Co.—2016 Interactive Annual Report
McCormick—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-K
Oshkosh Corporation—
Award-winning GDUSA print projects included:
Axel Johnson—2016 Summary Review
BAAQMD—2016 Annual Report
BJ's Restaurants, Inc.—2016 Annual Report
Build-A-Bear—
Charter Communications—
Everest Re—2016 Annual Report
McCormick—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-K
United States Olympic Committee—2015 Annual Report, Late Publishing Non-Profit
WGL—Corporate Performance Report
The award-winning GDUSA websites are as follows:
Curran & Connors Website
Gainesville Regional Utilities Water Report
Hi-Crush Website
Koppers 2015 Sustainability Report
Lowe's Ventures Website
ManpowerGroup 2015 Annual Report
Ramco Gershenson's "Your Walking Club"
United States Olympic Committee 2015 Annual Report
VH1 Save The Music Foundation Contest Website
Xtreme (Martin) Website
Curran & Connors, Inc. is a full-service, creative agency specializing in corporate reporting, communications, branding and digital solutions. For more than 50 years, we have helped organizations tell their unique stories through a range of targeted solutions. C&C has design studios in New York, Florida and California, with account executives across the U.S. For more information about Curran & Connors, please visit http://www.curran-
