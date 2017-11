Curran & Connors Recognized with ARC and Graphic Design USA Awards

Media Contact

-- Curran & Connors, Inc., a leading producer of annual reports, digital solutions and corporate branding, was a big winner at the recent international ARC awards ceremony, which is sponsored by MerComm, Inc., an independent awards organization. The company also won nine print awards and 10 web awards from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), a business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals."I am very happy about our performance at this year's awards," said Barbara Koontz, Curran & Connors' Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Experience. "It is confirmation that our dedication to strategic messaging, creative design and client service is as strong as ever."Aetna—2016 Chairman's Letter/PresentationAetna—2016 Design/GraphicsAetna—2016 Interactive Annual ReportAetna—2016 Script/WritingBAAQMD—2016 Annual Report, Non-ProfitBAAQMD—2016 Annual Report, Non-Profit/Printing and ProductionBJ's Restaurants, Inc.—2016 Summary Annual ReviewThe Child Center of NY—2016, Non-ProfitIntelsat—2016 Interactive Annual ReportThe wcj Kroger Co.—2016 Interactive Annual ReportMcCormick—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-KOshkosh Corporation—2016 Annual ReportAxel Johnson—2016 Summary ReviewBAAQMD—2016 Annual ReportBJ's Restaurants, Inc.—2016 Annual ReportBuild-A-Bear—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-KCharter Communications—2016 Annual ReportEverest Re—2016 Annual ReportMcCormick—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-KUnited States Olympic Committee—2015 Annual Report, Late Publishing Non-ProfitWGL—Corporate Performance ReportCurran & Connors WebsiteGainesville Regional Utilities Water ReportHi-Crush WebsiteKoppers 2015 Sustainability ReportLowe's Ventures WebsiteManpowerGroup 2015 Annual ReportRamco Gershenson's "Your Walking Club"United States Olympic Committee 2015 Annual ReportVH1 Save The Music Foundation Contest WebsiteXtreme (Martin) WebsiteCurran & Connors, Inc. is a full-service, creative agency specializing in corporate reporting, communications, branding and digital solutions. For more than 50 years, we have helped organizations tell their unique stories through a range of targeted solutions. C&C has design studios in New York, Florida and California, with account executives across the U.S. For more information about Curran & Connors, please visit http://www.curran- connors.com/