Curran & Connors Recognized with ARC and Graphic Design USA Awards

 
 
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - Nov. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Curran & Connors, Inc., a leading producer of annual reports, digital solutions and corporate branding, was a big winner at the recent international ARC awards ceremony, which is sponsored by MerComm, Inc., an independent awards organization. The company also won nine print awards and 10 web awards from Graphic Design USA (GDUSA), a business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals.

"I am very happy about our performance at this year's awards," said Barbara Koontz, Curran & Connors' Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Experience. "It is confirmation that our dedication to strategic messaging, creative design and client service is as strong as ever."

Curran & Connors was honored with 12 ARC awards, including six Golds, for its corporate reporting projects. Recognized projects included:

Aetna—2016 Chairman's Letter/Presentation

Aetna—2016 Design/Graphics

Aetna—2016 Interactive Annual Report

Aetna—2016 Script/Writing

BAAQMD—2016 Annual Report, Non-Profit

BAAQMD—2016 Annual Report, Non-Profit/Printing and Production

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.—2016 Summary Annual Review

The Child Center of NY—2016, Non-Profit

Intelsat—2016 Interactive Annual Report

The wcj Kroger Co.—2016 Interactive Annual Report

McCormick—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-K

Oshkosh Corporation—2016 Annual Report

Award-winning GDUSA print projects included:

Axel Johnson—2016 Summary Review

BAAQMD—2016 Annual Report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.—2016 Annual Report

Build-A-Bear—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-K

Charter Communications—2016 Annual Report

Everest Re—2016 Annual Report

McCormick—2016 Annual Report w/Form 10-K

United States Olympic Committee—2015 Annual Report, Late Publishing Non-Profit

WGL—Corporate Performance Report

The award-winning GDUSA websites are as follows:

Curran & Connors Website

Gainesville Regional Utilities Water Report

Hi-Crush Website

Koppers 2015 Sustainability Report

Lowe's Ventures Website

ManpowerGroup 2015 Annual Report

Ramco Gershenson's "Your Walking Club"

United States Olympic Committee 2015 Annual Report

VH1 Save The Music Foundation Contest Website

Xtreme (Martin) Website

Curran & Connors, Inc. is a full-service, creative agency specializing in corporate reporting, communications, branding and digital solutions. For more than 50 years, we have helped organizations tell their unique stories through a range of targeted solutions. C&C has design studios in New York, Florida and California, with account executives across the U.S. For more information about Curran & Connors, please visit http://www.curran-connors.com/.

Media Contact
Lauren Gonser
6316082511
***@curran-connors.com
End
