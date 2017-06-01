News By Tag
Artisan Annual Report Takes Best Of Show at 2017 Graphics Execellence Awards
This year's "Best of Show," the competition's highest honor, was awarded to The Fox Company of West Allis, Wisconsin, for their involvement in the Artisan Partners, 2015 Annual Report, which was designed by Curran & Connors. One judge said, "It is the most powerfully printed piece in the show, blending soft pastels with metallic type and adding distinctive photos in silvers and golds."
Commenting on the awards, Justin Barker, Regional Vice President of Creative Services at Curran & Connors, said, "Our clients' belief and trust in our creative strengths continue to motivate and push our team to produce projects that are compelling, distinctive and highly effective. We are so pleased that The Fox Company won this prestigious award and the project was deemed by the judges to be the most powerfully printed entry in the competition. It's a true testament to the importance of positive synergy between designer and printer."
