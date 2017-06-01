 
Industry News





Artisan Annual Report Takes Best Of Show at 2017 Graphics Execellence Awards

 
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - June 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA) held its annual Graphics Excellence Awards (GEA) competition, which recognizes companies throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin for superb craftsmanship in the design, creation and production of outstanding printed projects they produce for their customers. The competition was judged over two days with a panel of outside graphics experts who brought more than 60 years of collective experience to their evaluation of the contenders and is one of the largest regional graphic competitions in North America with more than 800 submissions.

This year's "Best of Show," the competition's highest honor, was awarded to The Fox Company of West Allis, Wisconsin, for their involvement in the Artisan Partners, 2015 Annual Report, which was designed by Curran & Connors. One judge said, "It is the most powerfully printed piece in the show, blending soft pastels with metallic type and adding distinctive photos in silvers and golds."

Commenting on the awards, Justin Barker, Regional Vice President of Creative Services at Curran & Connors, said, "Our clients' belief and trust in our creative strengths continue to motivate and push our team to produce projects that are compelling, distinctive and highly effective. We are so pleased that The Fox Company won this prestigious award and the project was deemed by the judges to be the most powerfully printed entry in the competition. It's a true testament to the importance of positive synergy between designer and printer."

To view more of our work please visit us http://www.curran-connors.com

Media Contact
Lauren Gonser
6316082511
***@curran-connors.com
Design, Print, Annual Report
Advertising
Hauppauge - New York - United States
Awards
