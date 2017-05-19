News By Tag
Gigabit City Summit: Local Edition Set for June 16 in Kansas City
One-Day Event Focuses on Broadening Involvement In Kansas City Innovation Ecosystem
Hosted by KC Digital Drive, the Gigabit City Summit: Local Edition is a concentrated, Kansas City-centric version of the national Gigabit City Summit, scheduled for August 1-3.
"Our national event in August is the premier conference for leaders in cities that either have or are planning to build out gigabit fiber networks. The June 16th Local Edition is more about Kansas City's progress since becoming a Gigabit City," said Aaron Deacon, managing director of KC Digital Drive. "It's critical we continue to broaden involvement in the Kansas City metro among interested city governments, organizations, businesses and community groups that drive innovation."
He added, "This one-day event is packed with people who will provide Kansas Citians the opportunity to learn what's happening now, what's on the horizon and how to get involved."
The summit will take place at the newly opened Westport Commons Plexpod, 300 East 39th Street, Kansas City, MO, an innovative facility thought to be the largest coworking space in the world.
Session topics include innovation ecosystems in Kansas City, case studies in health care, digital inclusion and education facilitation, civic innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, emerging project opportunities and discussion of how the KC Region participates in the broader ecosystem. There will be numerous opportunities to network, observe demonstrations and identify ways to become more involved.
The event includes a roster of more than 25 local and national experts, including Bob Bennett, Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Kansas City, Missouri; Carrie Coogan, KC Public Library; Steve Fennel, KU Med; Lindsey Frost, Mozilla; Keith Gary, Kansas City Area Life Sciences Institute; Nishal Mohan, US Ignite; Morgan Waller, Children's Mercy; Ben Levine, MetroLab Network, and many more.
A full agenda, roster of speakers, and registration interface are available at https://gigabitcitysummit.com/
The Summit offers an array of excellent benefits and flexible packages for sponsors. For more information, contact Aaron Deacon at adeacon@kcdigitaldrive.org
The national Gigabit City Summit is August 1-3, 2017, also at Westport Commons. For more information, visit https://gigabitcitysummit.com/
For updates on both events, follow the Gigabit City Summit on Twitter @gigabitcities
Alex Greenwood

