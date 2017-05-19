 
News By Tag
* Kansas City
* Gigabit City
* Innovation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kansas City
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
19181716151413


Gigabit City Summit: Local Edition Set for June 16 in Kansas City

One-Day Event Focuses on Broadening Involvement In Kansas City Innovation Ecosystem
 
 
June 16, 2017
June 16, 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kansas City
Gigabit City
Innovation

Industry:
Internet

Location:
Kansas City - Missouri - US

Subject:
Events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - May 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Creating inclusion and broadening involvement from Kansas City metro entities that drive innovation is the mission of the Gigabit City Summit: Local Edition, set for June 16, 2017, in Kansas City, MO.

Hosted by KC Digital Drive, the Gigabit City Summit: Local Edition is a concentrated, Kansas City-centric version of the national Gigabit City Summit, scheduled for August 1-3.

"Our national event in August is the premier conference for leaders in cities that either have or are planning to build out gigabit fiber networks. The June 16th Local Edition is more about Kansas City's progress since becoming a Gigabit City," said Aaron Deacon, managing director of KC Digital Drive. "It's critical we continue to broaden involvement in the Kansas City metro among interested city governments, organizations, businesses and community groups that drive innovation."

He added, "This one-day event is packed with people who will provide Kansas Citians the opportunity to learn what's happening now, what's on the horizon and how to get involved."

The summit will take place at the newly opened Westport Commons Plexpod, 300 East 39th Street, Kansas City, MO, an innovative facility thought to be the largest coworking space in the world.

Session topics include innovation ecosystems in Kansas City, case studies in health care, digital inclusion and education facilitation, civic innovation and the entrepreneurial ecosystem, emerging project opportunities and discussion of how the KC Region participates in the broader ecosystem. There will be numerous opportunities to network, observe demonstrations and identify ways to become more involved.

The event includes a roster of more than 25 local and national experts, including Bob Bennett, Chief Innovation Officer for the City of Kansas City, Missouri; Carrie Coogan, KC Public Library; Steve Fennel, KU Med; Lindsey Frost, Mozilla; Keith Gary, Kansas City Area Life Sciences Institute; Nishal Mohan, US Ignite; Morgan Waller, Children's Mercy; Ben Levine, MetroLab Network, and many more.

A full agenda, roster of speakers, and registration interface are available at https://gigabitcitysummit.com/local/. General registration tickets are $95. Student, startup and non-profit tickets are $45. Tickets include breakfast and lunch.

The Summit offers an array of excellent benefits and flexible packages for sponsors. For more information, contact Aaron Deacon at adeacon@kcdigitaldrive.org (mailto:adeacon@kcdigitaldrive.org?subject=Sponsorship) or call 913-475-9885 or Alex Greenwood at Alex(at)AlexGPR.com (mailto:Alex@AlexGPR.com) or call 816.945.2477.

The national Gigabit City Summit is August 1-3, 2017, also at Westport Commons. For more information, visit https://gigabitcitysummit.com/

For updates on both events, follow the Gigabit City Summit on Twitter @gigabitcities (https://twitter.com/gigabitcities) and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GigabitCitySummit.

Contact
Alex Greenwood
***@alexgpr.com
End
Source:KC Digital Drive
Email:***@alexgpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Kansas City, Gigabit City, Innovation
Industry:Internet
Location:Kansas City - Missouri - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 19, 2017
AGPR/AlexanderG Public Relations, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share