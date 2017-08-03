News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
First-of-Its Kind Shopping Experience Roost Market KC Debuts in Kansas City August 26-27
Event celebrates Kansas City artisans and makers, paired alongside the city's best food, cocktails, beer, and bands.
Roost Market comes to Kansas City by way of Denver, CO, created by the team behind the popular Denver Flea, a sister maker's market now in its fifth season and bringing an average of 15,000 guests to each of its quarterly events.
"Kansas City is home to an amazing group of creatives, and Roost Market KC celebrates them, as well as the entire local maker community and city itself," says Blake Adams, founder of Roost Market and Roost Market KC. "Our goal with all Roost Markets is to create a network of pop-up retail events that are truly of their host city, while also connecting makers directly with shoppers. We're excited to be in Kansas City and meet all of the small businesses and locals that make the city such an awesome one."
Roost Market KC brings together a group of 75 talented makers and emerging brands, including KC's own Carly Rae Studio, Do Good CO., Shigouri Woodworking, Whiskey + Bone, Owl + Mouse Textiles, Tenderheart Studios, Skylab Letterpress, and more. Joining the local lineup are a few artisans traveling from Denver such as Moore Clothing, Hazel Ray Jewelry, Strongwater, Jojo's Sriracha, Anne Franklin Designs, Long Dog Dandy, and Last Exit Goods, among others.
To keep attendees fueled for the festivities, Roost Market bars will be serving up beers from event sponsor Boulevard Brewing Company and craft cocktails, and Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters and Messenger Coffee Co. will be pouring coffee. Tasty fare will come from local eateries such as The Bite, Howard's Organic Market, Bay Boy Sandwiches, and more.
Local bands will provide the live music soundtrack for the weekend, with musicians like Jessie Paige & Clint Ashlock/Nicholas St. James/Duncan Hill/Nate Corsi/Sky Smeed/Damon Parker/Julia Haile & Time Braun/Lauren Krum & Fritz gracing the stage.
There will be a ton of fun family activities and interactive experiences such as a kids art activity area sponsored by The HALO Foundation, a DIY air plant and succulent bar presented by Family Tree Nursery, jewelry workshops, Bingo Hall by Boulevard, and the live recording of The Radio Roost Podcast.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.roostmarket.com/
Contact
Robb Yagmin
***@pspublicrelations.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse