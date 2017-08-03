 
First-of-Its Kind Shopping Experience Roost Market KC Debuts in Kansas City August 26-27

Event celebrates Kansas City artisans and makers, paired alongside the city's best food, cocktails, beer, and bands.
 
 
Roost Market KC Aug. 26-27 at Union Station
Roost Market KC Aug. 26-27 at Union Station
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Aug. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- As we all know, Kansas Citians pound their chests with pride...and the brand new Roost Market KC festival is yet another reason. Taking place at Union Station on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, Roost Market is a first-of-its kind shopping experience celebrating local artisans and makers, paired alongside the city's best food, cocktails, beer, and bands.

  Roost Market comes to Kansas City by way of Denver, CO, created by the team behind the popular Denver Flea, a sister maker's market now in its fifth season and bringing an average of 15,000 guests to each of its quarterly events.

"Kansas City is home to an amazing group of creatives, and Roost Market KC celebrates them, as well as the entire local maker community and city itself," says Blake Adams, founder of Roost Market and Roost Market KC. "Our goal with all Roost Markets is to create a network of pop-up retail events that are truly of their host city, while also connecting makers directly with shoppers. We're excited to be in Kansas City and meet all of the small businesses and locals that make the city such an awesome one."

  Roost Market KC brings together a group of 75 talented makers and emerging brands, including KC's own Carly Rae Studio, Do Good CO., Shigouri Woodworking, Whiskey + Bone, Owl + Mouse Textiles, Tenderheart Studios, Skylab Letterpress, and more. Joining the local lineup are a few artisans traveling from Denver such as Moore Clothing, Hazel Ray Jewelry, Strongwater, Jojo's Sriracha, Anne Franklin Designs, Long Dog Dandy, and Last Exit Goods, among others.

To keep attendees fueled for the festivities, Roost Market bars will be serving up beers from event sponsor Boulevard Brewing Company and craft cocktails, and Thou Mayest Coffee Roasters and Messenger Coffee Co. will be pouring coffee. Tasty fare will come from local eateries such as The Bite, Howard's Organic Market, Bay Boy Sandwiches, and more.

  Local bands will provide the live music soundtrack for the weekend, with musicians like Jessie Paige & Clint Ashlock/Nicholas St. James/Duncan Hill/Nate Corsi/Sky Smeed/Damon Parker/Julia Haile & Time Braun/Lauren Krum & Fritz gracing the stage.

  There will be a ton of fun family activities and interactive experiences such as a kids art activity area sponsored by The HALO Foundation, a DIY air plant and succulent bar presented by Family Tree Nursery, jewelry workshops, Bingo Hall by Boulevard, and the live recording of The Radio Roost Podcast.

  For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.roostmarket.com/.  Tickets for Roost Market KC are $7, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting KC Pet Project and The HALO Foundation. Roost Market KC hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 27. Get updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/roostmarktetkc/, Twitter @roostmarketkc and Instagram: RoostMarketKC.

