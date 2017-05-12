Atlas Technologies Commissioned to Build Steerable Trackless Cart for High Temperature Die Transport

Contact

-- Atlas Technologies announces the development and completion of a Steerable Trackless Cart that will transport pre-heated dies for Weber Metals, Inc. located in Paramount, California. Weber Metals is a preferred supplier to a wide range of global industrial markets providing reliable high quality forgings. The project was awarded to Atlas in November of 2016 to create and build this conceptual cart.As a world leader in die change technology, Atlas designed Weber Metals the Steerable Trackless Cart to withstand extremely high temperatures involved in the forging process. The structural steel design will tolerate temperatures up to 800ºF. The cart features an insulated barrier for heat sensitive components to shield from the extreme heat. The manually controlled cart has a weight capacity of 50,000 pounds and is capable of handling and maneuvering pre-heated dies from furnace to forging within the customer's factory using a wireless handheld pendant controller.Atlas Technologies die change solutions have proven to be robust innovative designs servicing many industries for the past 50 years. We are proud to have been chosen by Weber Metals, to design and build this Steerable Trackless Cart to meet their growing production needs.Andrew Basgall – General ManagerKim Nation – VP of FinanceBill Rogner – Sales & Applications ConsultantDave Thomas – Director of Project ManagementLouie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing & Human ResourcesRandy Austin – Director of ApplicationsRobert Bloomfield – Director of ManufacturingPat Schwartz – Director of Engineering