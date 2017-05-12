News By Tag
Atlas Technologies Commissioned to Build Steerable Trackless Cart for High Temperature Die Transport
As a world leader in die change technology, Atlas designed Weber Metals the Steerable Trackless Cart to withstand extremely high temperatures involved in the forging process. The structural steel design will tolerate temperatures up to 800ºF. The cart features an insulated barrier for heat sensitive components to shield from the extreme heat. The manually controlled cart has a weight capacity of 50,000 pounds and is capable of handling and maneuvering pre-heated dies from furnace to forging within the customer's factory using a wireless handheld pendant controller.
Atlas Technologies die change solutions have proven to be robust innovative designs servicing many industries for the past 50 years. We are proud to have been chosen by Weber Metals, to design and build this Steerable Trackless Cart to meet their growing production needs.
"Atlas is extremely proud and excited that Weber Metals chose us to develop this technology for their production needs. We appreciate their confidence in Atlas's ability to provide a "new" style transport system demonstrated through this order award. Atlas looks forward to exceeding our customer's expectation when it comes to design, quality and performance."
Andy Basgall, General Manager of Atlas Technologies
