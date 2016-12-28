 
News By Tag
* Die Storage Systems
* Asrs
* Wolf Appliances
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fenton
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
United Kingdom
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
321
December 2016
31302928


Atlas Technologies Annouces Receipt of a Die Storage System Expansion

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Die Storage Systems
Asrs
Wolf Appliances

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Fenton - Michigan - US

Subject:
Projects

FENTON, Mich. - Jan. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Fenton, MI   -   Atlas Technologies announced today the commissioning of a Die Storage System Expansion for Wolf Appliance, division of Sub-Zero Group Inc. located in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.  The original Wolf Die Storage System was designed and built by Atlas Technologies in 2000.  Over the last 16 years, Atlas has consistently supported Wolf with custom built Die Change and Die Storage equipment. This new expansion project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2017.

Atlas Technologies designed a solution with the cooperation of the customer to create a custom application that will be successfully incorporated into their existing storage system.  The expansion includes additional die storage racks, upgraded control interface, die cart development and refurbishment.  The Die Storage System is designed to support the appliance industries continuous product development growth.

Atlas Technologies has been an established producer of automated solutions for the past 50 years.  We are known for our robust innovative designs and equipment that service numerous industries.  Our consistent and reliable quality products are the key to our long successful history of servicing our customers repeatedly.    (http://www.atlastechnologies.com)

"Atlas Technologies is extremely proud and excited that Wolf Appliance, Inc. has again considered our ASRS design for their die storage needs. We appreciate the confidence Wolf Appliance, Inc. has in Atlas's ability to provide this expansion and upgrade as demonstrated through this new order award. Atlas looks forward to exceeding our customers' expectation when it comes to design, quality and performance."

Andy Basgall – Atlas Technologies - General Manager

Atlas Technologies Team of Directors:
Andrew Basgall – General Manager
Kim Nation – VP of Finance
Bill Rogner – Director of Sales
Randy Austin – Director of Applications
Louie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing, HR & Spare Parts
Dave Thomas – Director of Project Management
Pat Schwartz – Director of Engineering
Robert Bloomfield – Director of Manufacturing

Contact
Atlas Technologies
Diane Calleja
***@atlastechnologies.com
End
Source:Atlas and Wolf Appliances
Email:***@atlastechnologies.com Email Verified
Tags:Die Storage Systems, Asrs, Wolf Appliances
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Fenton - Michigan - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlas Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share