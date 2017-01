Atlas Technologies Annouces Receipt of a Die Storage System Expansion

Contact

-- Fenton, MI - Atlas Technologies announced today the commissioning of a Die Storage System Expansion for Wolf Appliance, division of Sub-Zero Group Inc. located in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. The original Wolf Die Storage System was designed and built by Atlas Technologies in 2000. Over the last 16 years, Atlas has consistently supported Wolf with custom built Die Change and Die Storage equipment. This new expansion project is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2017.Atlas Technologies designed a solution with the cooperation of the customer to create a custom application that will be successfully incorporated into their existing storage system. The expansion includes additional die storage racks, upgraded control interface, die cart development and refurbishment. The Die Storage System is designed to support the appliance industries continuous product development growth.Atlas Technologies has been an established producer of automated solutions for the past 50 years. We are known for our robust innovative designs and equipment that service numerous industries. Our consistent and reliable quality products are the key to our long successful history of servicing our customers repeatedly. ( http://www.atlastechnologies.com Andrew Basgall – General ManagerKim Nation – VP of FinanceBill Rogner – Director of SalesRandy Austin – Director of ApplicationsLouie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing, HR & Spare PartsDave Thomas – Director of Project ManagementPat Schwartz – Director of EngineeringRobert Bloomfield – Director of Manufacturing