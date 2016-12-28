News By Tag
Atlas Technologies Annouces Receipt of a Die Storage System Expansion
Atlas Technologies designed a solution with the cooperation of the customer to create a custom application that will be successfully incorporated into their existing storage system. The expansion includes additional die storage racks, upgraded control interface, die cart development and refurbishment. The Die Storage System is designed to support the appliance industries continuous product development growth.
Atlas Technologies has been an established producer of automated solutions for the past 50 years. We are known for our robust innovative designs and equipment that service numerous industries. Our consistent and reliable quality products are the key to our long successful history of servicing our customers repeatedly. (http://www.atlastechnologies.com)
"Atlas Technologies is extremely proud and excited that Wolf Appliance, Inc. has again considered our ASRS design for their die storage needs. We appreciate the confidence Wolf Appliance, Inc. has in Atlas's ability to provide this expansion and upgrade as demonstrated through this new order award. Atlas looks forward to exceeding our customers' expectation when it comes to design, quality and performance."
Andy Basgall – Atlas Technologies - General Manager
Atlas Technologies Team of Directors:
Andrew Basgall – General Manager
Kim Nation – VP of Finance
Bill Rogner – Director of Sales
Randy Austin – Director of Applications
Louie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing, HR & Spare Parts
Dave Thomas – Director of Project Management
Pat Schwartz – Director of Engineering
Robert Bloomfield – Director of Manufacturing
Contact
Atlas Technologies
Diane Calleja
***@atlastechnologies.com
