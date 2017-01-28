 
Atlas Technologies Invests in a Large Frame HAAS Vertical Machining Center

 
 
FENTON, Mich. - Feb. 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlas Technologies announced today the installation of a HAAS Large Frame Vertical Machining Center in their Fenton, MI facility.  The VF-12 Series VMC is designed to accommodate large-volume machining required to service Atlas' various customer markets.

The HAAS VMC is a beneficial addition to the 51,000 sq. ft. of in-house manufacturing space that currently provides Custom Welding & Fabrication alongside Contract Manufacturing Services.  The HAAS Large Frame VMC features a 150" x 28" T-slot table with 50 taper configurations and spindle speeds up to 10,000 rpm.  The machines capabilities will streamline the manufacturing process to meet increasing production demands.

To support the continuing growth with automation solution customers, the VMC will provide a higher quality of metal fabrication that customers have come to expect.  Metal fabrication is a precision process that requires industry knowledge and expertise, both of which Atlas has provided for the last 50 years.

"Acquiring this machining center is an investment in our customers, our community and our future success.   The VMC will increase our production times and efficiencies to consistently deliver quality products to our markets.  Along with creating career opportunities for qualified individuals that will support our expanding metal fabrication department today, and into the future."
         Andy Basgall – Atlas Technologies – General Manager
         www.atlastechnologies.com

Atlas Technologies Management Team:
Andrew Basgall – General Manager
Kim Nation – VP of Finance
Robert Rich – Director of Sales & Marketing
Pat Schwartz – Director of Engineering
Randy Austin – Director of Applications
Louie Wiegele – Director of Purchasing and Human Resources
Dave Thomas – Director of Project Management
Robert Bloomfield – Director of Manufacturing
Bill Rogner – Sales & Application Consultant

Andy Basgall, General Manager
Atlas Technologies
1-810-714-2112
basgalla@atlastechnologies.com
