News By Tag
* Film
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Indie Tube Launches as the Go-To Streaming Platform for Independent Filmmakers and Audiences
New platform empowers creators to upload, monetize, and stream independent films worldwide — giving indie cinema a global digital home.
By: The Indie Tube
Founded by Ethan X Evans, a veteran filmmaker with nearly a decade of experience in the independent film industry, The Indie Tube was built on a simple mission — to democratize film distribution and give creators the freedom to control their own success.
Unlike major streaming platforms that often favor high-budget productions, The Indie Tube focuses solely on independent voices. Filmmakers can upload their projects directly or import from platforms like YouTube and Vimeo, then choose how to monetize — through ad revenue sharing, rentals, purchases, or monthly channel subscriptions.
"We created The Indie Tube because independent filmmakers deserve the same global stage as major studios," said Ethan X Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of The Indie Tube. "Our goal is to make distribution accessible to everyone — whether you're shooting your first short film or releasing your tenth feature."
A Platform Built for Filmmakers and Fans Alike
For creators, The Indie Tube provides:
For audiences, The Indie Tube delivers:
Empowering Independent Voices Worldwide
With a growing library of films and series from creators across the globe, The Indie Tube bridges the gap between talent and opportunity. By prioritizing creative freedom and transparent monetization, it offers an inclusive alternative to the corporate algorithms dominating modern streaming.
The platform's audience continues to grow organically, with tens of thousands of registered users and over 50,000 creators already part of the ecosystem. Its hybrid ad-supported and subscription model ensures that both filmmakers and viewers benefit from every stream.
"The Indie Tube isn't just another streaming service," added Evans. "It's a movement — a place where creativity, diversity, and ownership meet technology. We're here to make sure every filmmaker's story can reach the world."
Looking Ahead
The Indie Tube is already developing mobile apps for Android and iOS, along with Smart TV integrations for Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire. The team is also preparing to launch a Creator Fund to support exceptional indie projects through grants, exposure, and marketing partnerships.
By focusing on community, fairness, and innovation, The Indie Tube is positioned to become the leading destination for independent film in the digital age — connecting creators and audiences in a space that celebrates originality.
Website: www.theindietube.com
Instagram: @theindietube (https://www.instagram.com/
X (Twitter): @theindietube (https://twitter.com/
Contact
The Indie Tube
***@theindietube.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse