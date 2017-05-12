 
Industry News





Travel Industry Benefit by Deploying Superior, User-Friendly Mobile Apps

That there is intense competition in the travel industry is no secret. Grabbing customers and ensuring loyalty depends on a variety of factors such as prompt services, best rates, support and ease of access to a variety of travel services.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- An app is indispensable if travel and tour operators must reach out to customers and keep them engaged. An app can make or break a travel company and that is no exaggeration given the fact that many users mainly use mobile devices for a variety of travel related services. Choosing the right mobile app developer is an important consideration for a travel company's business success.

From a user perspective any app offered by a travel company should have an uncluttered, easy to use interface and yet have a host of useful features accessible through the menu system. Users may look for an itinerary generator. An expert in mobile app developmentwill incorporate GPS location services to find out hotels, shops or places worth a visit. They also appreciate inclusion of weather information, currency converters and translation facilities. It would be nice to be able to book and call a local taxi or book seats at a theater or at a restaurant. More importantly, a streamlined travel app allows users to compare rates, make a list of departure timings of flights or buses, find out fares and make bookings as well as secure payments. Travel companies could include incentives, packages and deals to keep customers loyal. It goes without saying that a search facility is a must in a travel app.

From the travel company's perspective all the above are just as important. What they would also appreciate is knowing location of the user, how many visitors there have been to their site, number of app users, their behaviors and other data that will help them tailor services to grab even more customers and keep them loyal. Feedbacks are important as are complaint attendance and redressal. As one can see, these are quite diverse features and it takes special expertise in travel app development, something that ecosmob possesses in full measure.

Contact:

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
https://www.ecosmob.com/
Email: sales@ecosmob.com
1-303-997-3139

