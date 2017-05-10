Laboratory Testing Inc. Hires Director of Quality Assurance

HATFIELD, Pa.
- May 16, 2017
- PRLog
-- Jonathan Faia has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) as the Director of Quality Assurance for the Material Testing, Non-destructive Testing and Calibration Lab. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, he will be responsible for maintaining LTI's corporate quality assurance system and leading the Quality Department. In addition, Jonathan will oversee preparation of certified test reports, administer the industry specifications program for testing and calibration, and lead all activities related to Continuous Improvement. LTI's former Director of Quality, Frank Peszka, retired at the end of 2016, but continues to work at Laboratory Testing as a Q.A. consultant two days each week.
Over a 30 year career, Jonathan had worked his way up from U.S. Marine and Aircraft Technician to Director of Quality at a manufacturer of specialized fluoropolymer products for the automotive and aerospace industries. He held his last position for over 15 years before joining Laboratory Testing. Jonathan holds a BS Degree in Technical Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and is an ASQ Certified Manager of Quality & Organizational Excellence.About Laboratory Testing Inc.
-- Laboratory Testing Inc. (http://www.labtesting.com/
) (LTI) of Hatfield, PA is an independent materials testing and metrology laboratory in business since 1984. The range of services offered by LTI includes mechanical testing, metallurgical testing, chemical analysis, corrosion testing, nondestructive testing, specimen machining, failure analysis, dimensional inspection and calibration services with results documented in a Certified Test Report or Calibration Certificate. The laboratory specializes in metal and polymer testing, but also analyzes powdered metals, ores, ferroalloys, composites and ceramics. LTI holds PRI/Nadcap accreditations in materials and nondestructive testing, and A2LA accreditations to ANS/ISO/IEC 17025 in materials testing, dimensional inspection and calibration services, which complies with ISO 9001 and ISO 13485. Test specimens are machined on-site and material investigations are conducted to determine the root cause of material failures. LTI Metrology (http://www.ltimetrology.com/
), a division of Laboratory Testing Inc., provides dimensional inspection and NIST-traceable calibration services for measuring hand tools, masters and a wide-range of measuring instruments and equipment. On-site calibration, repairs, new instruments and replacement parts are offered. Information on Laboratory Testing Inc. services and accreditations is available at www.labtesting.com, sales@labtesting.com or 800-784-2882.