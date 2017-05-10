News By Tag
Wireless Solution Provides Internet Connectivity For Catwalk For A Cause Charity Event
Microspace Communications supplements the lack of connectivity with VELOCITY CellCast at the 8th annual Catwalk for a Cause.
Catwalk for a Cause is the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation's signature fundraiser. This heavy-hitting event is full of popular names that are coming out to help raise money to support kids, teens, and families whose lives have been affected by cancer. This year, some of the performers, speakers, and attendees include: Florida Georgia Line, and NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ryan Newman.
The event is being held at Statesville Airport in Statesville, NC, which is about 45 miles north of Charlotte. Its distance from major metropolitan areas and their faster, broader internet has left a gap in the event's connectivity needs. After all, in addition to many big names coming together and needing the internet to do things like live Tweet the event, there will also be a silent auction that attendees need to access a website to make bids.
Microspace Communications, a Raleigh-based communications company that provides satellite-, wireless-, and internet-based communications solutions, will be lending the event its VELOCITY CellCast wireless connectivity solution, to meet the broadband requirements of the event.
"With Catwalk for a Cause being held at the Statesville Airport, there's not a tremendous amount of connectivity there. We're humbled to be helping with communications to/from the event using one of our CellCast routers and wireless technology, and participate in such a powerful fundraiser,"
Tilly adds, "We are pleased that CellCast can be used to help benefit something like this, and is able to address Catwalk for a Cause's requirements effectively."
To learn more about Catwalk for a Cause, please visit www.Catwalk4ACause.org.
To find out more about Microspace Communications, visit microspace.com. For more information on the VELOCITY CellCast wireless connectivity solution, go to www.velocitycellcast.com.
About Martin Truex Jr. Foundation (http://martintruexjrfoundation.org/)
When NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex created the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation in 2007, they wanted to help children and teens affected by cancer: to support families enduring the emotional and financial stress; to be advocates for better, more effective treatments; and to be a voice for children fighting these tragically underfunded cancers.
Catwalk for a Cause became the foundation's signature fundraiser. Ultimately, these children inspired Martin and Sherry's own fight against this brutal disease. In 2014, doctors diagnosed Sherry with stage 3c ovarian cancer. After surgery and 17 months of chemotherapy, Sherry began healing through integrative medicine, nutrition, exercise and a focus on the mind/body connection.
In 2015, Martin and Sherry rebranded the Foundation's mission to support both childhood and ovarian cancers. In 2016, Sherry launched SherryStrong.org to educate women about ovarian cancer symptoms, benefits of integrative medicine and a whole-body approach to health.
About Microspace Communications
Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAL Digital, WRAZ-TV, WRAZ Digital, WRAL-FM, WRAL-HD2, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1, WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3, WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, CBC New Media Group and Wolfpack Sports Properties (a joint venture with Learfield) in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV, WILT-LD and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality and Bull Durham Beer Co. in Durham, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Project and Diamond View office buildings in Durham, NC, and Rocky Mount Mills in Rocky Mount, NC. To learn more about Microspace Communications, visit http://microspace.com.
Contact
Curtis Tilly
***@microspace.com
