Company introduces Memory Card Data Recovery Software to recover lost data from SD card
Memory Card Data Recovery Software facilitates user to restore all deleted file and folders from inaccessible memory cards.
Memory Card Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted photos, digital pictures, music files, videos, text documents and other precious data from various kinds of memory card storage media such as micro SD card, Compact flash card, Secure Digital card, multimedia memory card and other similar memory cards. Software is compatible with all major capacities of memory card such as 512MB, 1GB, 2GB, 4GB, 8GB and other higher capacities of memory card.
Software features:
1. Memory card recovery program facilitates user to quickly recover all deleted data from logically damaged memory card storage media.
2. Restore all deleted files even if an error message displayed "Drive not formatted" while accessing memory card on computer system.
3. Software facilitates user to restore all deleted data without modifying original data.
4. Support all major brands of memory card such as Toshiba, Fujitsu, Olympus, Kingston, Sony, Samsung, SanDisk, Transcend and many more.
5. SD card recovery software restore all lost data in major data loss conditions such as corrupted or logically damaged SD card, virus infected memory card, accidentally deleted data, formatted or reformatted card, human mistake and many more.
