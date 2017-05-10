News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Hotel Arcadia Group Enters Hotel Supplies Biz
THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES is a new Hotel Supplies venture started by CR Hotels India Private Limited, Coimbatore, India which owns the Boutique Hotel Arcadia in Goldwins, Coimbatore.
The Arcadia Hotel Supplies venture markets globally renowned brands and products such as Lyra Glassware & Kitchenware, Ocean Glass, LuckyGlass, FCML, Akasa, Feather Touch, Awkenox, Tata Ceramics, Wilmax, Dinewell, Continental Hygiene and Dankotuma.
Beginning with kitchen equipment, furniture and interior products for the commissioning of a hotel, to modernizing, aesthetics and productivity enhancing products such as linen & kitchen utilities, customer experience enriching items such as hair dryers, coffee kettles, electronic safe lockers, iron & iron boards, to do effective, methodical and professional housekeeping activities with ease, The Arcadia Hotel Supplies provides all sorts of products that make hotel management and functioning lot easier with steady & seamless stream of supply, single point communication & ordering, expert counseling and quality products.
For more information, contact +91 73730 12450 (http://arcadiahotelsupplies.com/
Contact
THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES
Mr.Rajkumar
+91 73730 12450
***@arcadiahotelsupplies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse