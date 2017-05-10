 
News By Tag
* Hotel Supplies
* Coimbatore
* Hotel Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Coimbatore
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Hotel Arcadia Group Enters Hotel Supplies Biz

THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES is a new Hotel Supplies venture started by CR Hotels India Private Limited, Coimbatore, India which owns the Boutique Hotel Arcadia in Goldwins, Coimbatore.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hotel Supplies
* Coimbatore
* Hotel Industry

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
* Companies

COIMBATORE, India - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- CR Hotels India Private Limited known by its property Boutique Hotel Arcadia at Goldwins, Coimbatore on the busy Avinashi Road at a premier location near Coimbatore Airport has recently initiated the Hotel Supplies venture. With the concept of 'everything-under-one-roof' the venture named 'THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES' promotes all products and necessities for the hospitality industry including hotel set-up equipment, reception, banquet & dining furniture, cookware, glassware, crockery, tableware, housekeeping aids & cleaning agents, and all kinds of in-room amenities.

The Arcadia Hotel Supplies venture markets globally renowned brands and products such as Lyra Glassware & Kitchenware, Ocean Glass, LuckyGlass, FCML, Akasa, Feather Touch, Awkenox, Tata Ceramics, Wilmax, Dinewell, Continental Hygiene and Dankotuma.

Beginning with kitchen equipment, furniture and interior products for the commissioning of a hotel, to modernizing, aesthetics and productivity enhancing products such as linen & kitchen utilities, customer experience enriching items such as hair dryers, coffee kettles, electronic safe lockers, iron & iron boards, to do effective, methodical and professional housekeeping activities with ease, The Arcadia Hotel Supplies provides all sorts of products that make hotel management and functioning lot easier with steady & seamless stream of supply, single point communication & ordering, expert counseling and quality products.

For more information, contact +91 73730 12450 (http://arcadiahotelsupplies.com/contact-us/), enquiry@arcadiahotelsupplies.com or www.arcadiahotelsupplies.com

Contact
THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES
Mr.Rajkumar
+91 73730 12450
***@arcadiahotelsupplies.com
End
Source:THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES
Email:***@arcadiahotelsupplies.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EMART EVENTURES News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share