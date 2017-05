Hotel Arcadia Group Enters Hotel Supplies Biz

THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES is a new Hotel Supplies venture started by CR Hotels India Private Limited, Coimbatore, India which owns the Boutique Hotel Arcadia in Goldwins, Coimbatore.

-- CR Hotels India Private Limited known by its property Boutique Hotel Arcadia at Goldwins, Coimbatore on the busy Avinashi Road at a premier location near Coimbatore Airport has recently initiated the Hotel Supplies venture. With the concept of 'everything-under-one-roof' the venture named 'THE ARCADIA HOTEL SUPPLIES' promotes all products and necessities for the hospitality industry including hotel set-up equipment, reception, banquet & dining furniture, cookware, glassware, crockery, tableware, housekeeping aids & cleaning agents, and all kinds of in-room amenities.The Arcadia Hotel Supplies venture markets globally renowned brands and products such asBeginning with kitchen equipment, furniture and interior products for the commissioning of a hotel, to modernizing, aesthetics and productivity enhancing products such as linen & kitchen utilities, customer experience enriching items such as hair dryers, coffee kettles, electronic safe lockers, iron & iron boards, to do effective, methodical and professional housekeeping activities with ease, The Arcadia Hotel Supplies provides all sorts of products that make hotel management and functioning lot easier with steady & seamless stream of supply, single point communication & ordering, expert counseling and quality products.For more information, contact +91 73730 12450 ( http://arcadiahotelsupplies.com/ contact-us/ ), enquiry@arcadiahotelsupplies.com or www.arcadiahotelsupplies.com