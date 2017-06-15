News By Tag
Budget Hotel RJ Grand Offering Gift Vouchers to Business Customers
Coimbatore based Budget Class Hotel in a bit to woo and retain its Business Guests is offering free Virtual Gift Vouchers. EMART EVENTURES, a Coimbatore based Marketing Consultancy firm is the media and strategy partner in this deal.
EMART EVENTURES runs various websites and online directories like Infogyde (Coimbatore Search Engine), Indiagyde (India Directory), Webgyde (PPC Ad Server), Produx (Ecommerce Website), CouponBowl (Deals Directory) and KrossPro besides offering Digital Marketing, Content Writing and Market Strategy Consulting services to small and medium enterprises. According to the proposal with Hotel RJ Grand, EMART EVENTURES provides various denomination gift vouchers of their online properties like Infogyde, Indiagyde, Webgyde, Produx, CouponBowl and KrossPro to Hotel RJ Grand so that the hotel gives them to their business customers.
The business guests have to just share their business details like company profile, products/services, promotional plans and contact information via email or phone so that the business guests can get relevant listing in the appropriate categories in a single website or multiple websites mentioned in the gift voucher. The period of free advertisement that the free voucher offers is three months.
The main benefits for any Business Guest is that he/she gets free ad for the value mentioned in the voucher and through which he/she derives continuous follow up benefits like brand exposure, business leads, sales, multiple new contacts, store walk-ins, website visits and trade partners according to the functions of the website(s) mentioned in the gift voucher.
EMART EVENTURES' Consultants aver that the concept of Corporate Gifting solutions is to generate customer goodwill, reciprocity, favourable brand inclination, multiple references, long-term and continuous sales from the customers and patrons of the business. By this same token, Hotel RJ Grand, they claim, gets multiple benefits like maximizing customer value, heightened customer satisfaction, higher brand recall, favourable brand disposition, repeat bookings and multiple references through the issue of these Gift Vouchers to the hotel's business customers.
For more information, please contact hotelrjgrand@
Contact
Suresh
R.S.Puram, Coimbatore – 641002
+91-422-2546000 / 2547000
***@gmail.com
