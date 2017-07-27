News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arcadia Hotel Supplies looking to consolidate its market in South India
Coimbatore based Arcadia Hotel Supplies harmonizes its marketing initiatives to create strong presence in South Indian states this year.
View Arcadia's product range herehttp://arcadiahotelsupplies.com/
With international brands Dinewell, Dankotuwa Porcelain, Lyra Glassware, Ocean Glassware, Lucky Glass, Tata Ceramics, fcml, Feather Touch and Awkenox in hand, Arcadia Hotel Supplies targets mid-size, boutique, economy class, business class and large hotels, and chains. As the CR Group which runsArcadia Hotel Supplies business also owns a boutique hotel by the name The Arcadia in the same city Coimbatore,the ventureArcadia Hotel Suppliesis in an advantageous position having known the nitty-gritty of the hotel and restaurant business.
The key strengths of Arcadia Hotel Supplies are its competitive pricing, all products under one roof and focused approach. All types of hotels including small, budget and large hotels can buy from Arcadia as it deals in economy to premium brands across all product categories. So, it is an all-in-all hotel supplier for all hotels.
Thanks to Arcadia, now even stand-alone and proprietor-owned small hotels are able to buy the so far elusive internationally acclaimed brands and products. With its South India focus, Arcadia is also able to reach out to all its supply destinations (the hotels in South India) within a day or two.
For product enquiries, contact +91 73730 12450 (http://arcadiahotelsupplies.com/
Contact
Raj Kumar
Director
+91 7373012450
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse