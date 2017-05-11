News By Tag
Construction Equipment Company Minerva Industries Getting Into Ecommerce
Coimbatore based Construction Equipment manufacturer Minerva Industries has started selling its range of machinery on Ecommerce website to bolster its sales and marketing.
As the flair for Online Purchase keeps on increasing even in the rural markets with the proliferation of internet accessible Mobile Handsets, manufacturers of all kinds of products including machinery and equipment are turning to Ecommerce. This is major shift in their attitudes towards internet marketing as a whole and business practice.
Minerva Industries based at Chinniampalayam, Coimbatore, India is a manufacturer, supplier and provider of Quality Construction Equipment, Accessories, Spares and After-sales Service. Our products are Concrete Mixer Machines, Mini Lifts, Ladder Lifts, Wheel Barrows, Construction Trolleys, Concrete Vibrators, Earth Rammers and related machinery. Chinniampalayam is cluster for Construction Equipment companies especially those manufacturing Concrete Mixer Machines, Tower Hoists, Construction Lifts and related construction site machinery, implements and accessories.
In the initial phase, Minerva Industries ties up with multi-category and multi-vendor Coimbatore based Ecommerce website Produx(dot)in to display and sell their range of Construction Equipment.
The fact that this industry, mostly consisting of many unorganized players and skilled but unregulated workforce, is now awakening to the realities of modern day business practices and methods like Ecommerce and Digital Marketing spells high growth signs, better branding and marketing opportunity for the industry as a whole.
For queries related to products and/or company, please contact +91-94433 19062, minervasiva@
Contact
Minerva Industries
Sivakumar
94433 19062
***@yahoo.co.in
