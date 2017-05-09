News By Tag
CS:GO Giveaway: Who Doesn't Love Free Stuff?
How to Enter
• Go to https://blog.playerauctions.com/
• Email address
• Soundcloud
• Steam
• Twitch
• YouTube
• Perform specific tasks (each grants a certain number of entries).
The more the entries a person has, the higher the chances of winning. The entries will be manually verified, and spam and invalid entries are disqualified. 5 random winners will be selected and notified via email. Failure to respond within 48 hours means that the prize is forfeit and rewarded to the next person in line.
PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy and sell modern MMO game assets, including CSGO skins, CSGO trade, and lol items. We support trading for popular MMOs, such as RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, EverQuest, Eve Online, League of Legends, and 200+ other games.
Do you want to be one of the lucky five to take home the giveaway? Then get your entries in now before it's too late! After you enter the contest, check out our cheap CSGO skins:https://www.playerauctions.com/
----------------------------------------------
About PlayerAuctions™
Contact Us:
Media Contact:
Daisy Marino
Marketing Specialist
URL: Playerauctions.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/
Email: marketing@playerauctions.com
