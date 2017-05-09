 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1514131211109

CS:GO Giveaway: Who Doesn't Love Free Stuff?

 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- PlayerAuctions, a secure and user-friendly player to player trading platform, has launched a CS:GO Giveaway worth $250! The sweepstakes ends on May 17, 2017. There's a few days left to capitalize. 5 individuals will win a $50 coupon to redeem on our site for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) items, in particularly, CSGO skins. Joining is easy. Anyone 18 and older, with social media accounts, and who don't engage in fraud qualify!

How to Enter

• Go to https://blog.playerauctions.com/playerauctions-giveaway/ and log in using any of the following:

• Email address
• Facebook
• Instagram
• Pinterest
• Soundcloud
• Steam
• Twitch
• Twitter
• YouTube

• Perform specific tasks (each grants a certain number of entries).

The more the entries a person has, the higher the chances of winning. The entries will be manually verified, and spam and invalid entries are disqualified. 5 random winners will be selected and notified via email. Failure to respond within 48 hours means that the prize is forfeit and rewarded to the next person in line.

PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy and sell modern MMO game assets, including CSGO skins, CSGO trade, and lol items. We support trading for popular MMOs, such as RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, EverQuest, Eve Online, League of Legends, and 200+ other games.

Do you want to be one of the lucky five to take home the giveaway? Then get your entries in now before it's too late! After you enter the contest, check out our cheap CSGO skins:https://www.playerauctions.com/csgo-skins-cheap/

----------------------------------------------

About PlayerAuctions™, LLC

PlayerAuctions is the most secure player to player network to buy, sell, and trade MMO game assets, including FIFA coins, CSGO trade, and lol items.The site is a neutral marketplace that supports player-to-player trading for popular MMOs such as RuneScape, Old School RuneScape, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, EverQuest, Eve Online, League of Legends and over 400 other games

Contact Us:

Media Contact:

Daisy Marino

Marketing Specialist

URL: Playerauctions.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PlayerAuctionsTrading

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlayerAuctions

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arorasumeet

Email: marketing@playerauctions.com

