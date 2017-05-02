News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Reacts To Study Confirming That Coffee Doesn't Really Cause Dehydration
The confirmation that coffee doesn't actually dehydrate the body has delighted the experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
"This is very important news to all coffee lovers out there," one Aroma Bravo expert comments. "We've all been cautious about our caffeine intake for a very long time when there was nothing to be worried about after all. It's a great relief."
"I always thought that myth about coffee was ridiculous in the first place. I'm glad new researchers have finally shed light on this issue for the sake of the millions of coffee drinkers around the world," another expert adds.
For decades, coffee has had an infamous reputation for being a diuretic. This idea first started in 1928 when three researchers have noticed that people who drank caffeinated drinks urinated more often, therefore causing dehydration in the body. The news spread and was considered as a scientific fact over the years.
It wasn't only until recently that this myth was debunked by Professor Lawrence Armstrong and his team of researchers, who closely observed caffeine's dehydrating effects more comprehensively than previous studies. After careful analysis, the findings showed that caffeine does not actually have a dehydrating effect, whether it is consumed in higher or lower doses.
"Now that this coffee myth has finally been dispelled, we can get more enjoyment out of our morning cup without worrying about dehydration. However, this doesn't mean we should be carefree about our caffeine intake; just like anything in life, moderation is essential. A maximum of 4 cups or 400mg of coffee is still the recommended limit for healthy adults," one of the Aroma Bravo experts reminded.
