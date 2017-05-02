 
May 2017





Aroma Bravo Reacts To Study Confirming That Coffee Doesn't Really Cause Dehydration

The confirmation that coffee doesn't actually dehydrate the body has delighted the experts at Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
 
 
Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
Aroma Bravo Gourmet Coffee Beans from Marcala, Honduras
 
CARSON CITY, Nev. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- An article recently published online has encouraged talks among experts in the coffee industry. The topic at hand revolved around coffee and how it doesn't actually cause dehydration despite the popular belief. Experts from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea participated in the discussion and shared their thoughts on the subject.

"This is very important news to all coffee lovers out there," one Aroma Bravo expert comments. "We've all been cautious about our caffeine intake for a very long time when there was nothing to be worried about after all. It's a great relief."

"I always thought that myth about coffee was ridiculous in the first place. I'm glad new researchers have finally shed light on this issue for the sake of the millions of coffee drinkers around the world," another expert adds.

For decades, coffee has had an infamous reputation for being a diuretic. This idea first started in 1928 when three researchers have noticed that people who drank caffeinated drinks urinated more often, therefore causing dehydration in the body. The news spread and was considered as a scientific fact over the years.

It wasn't only until recently that this myth was debunked by Professor Lawrence Armstrong and his team of researchers, who closely observed caffeine's dehydrating effects more comprehensively than previous studies. After careful analysis, the findings showed that caffeine does not actually have a dehydrating effect, whether it is consumed in higher or lower doses.

"Now that this coffee myth has finally been dispelled, we can get more enjoyment out of our morning cup without worrying about dehydration. However, this doesn't mean we should be carefree about our caffeine intake; just like anything in life, moderation is essential. A maximum of 4 cups or 400mg of coffee is still the recommended limit for healthy adults," one of the Aroma Bravo experts reminded.

More details about coffee and its health benefits are available at https://www.amazon.com/review/R1XP3CNCOBGXVS/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers gourmet coffee beans sourced from Marcala, Honduras. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is a must-have for coffee lovers.

