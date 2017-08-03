News By Tag
High Quality of Aroma Bravo Honduras Whole Bean Coffee Makes CEO Proud
Aroma Bravo's CEO could not be more proud of the brand's roasted coffee products, which are ethically sourced from Honduras and roasted in small batches.
It is said that company's road to success can be attributed to the quality of its Arabica coffee beans. Exclusively sourced from Marcala, Honduras and proprietary roasted in small batches, the beans are of the highest possible quality they can be.
Aroma Bravo's CEO, Mr. Charles C. Harmon, expressed great pride in his company's ethical coffee sourcing and roasting process. "As a gourmet coffee brand, our main objective is to offer the best coffee beans to our deserving consumers. To do this, we ethically source our organic Arabica coffee beans from Marcala. Honduran farmers cultivate the coffee plants using sustainable means, which produces the best gourmet coffee beans we've ever brewed. We want our consumers to have the same gourmet experience, that's why we only source from this specific area," said Mr. Harmon.
When it comes to roasting, the company strictly implements small batch roasting techniques. This process gives better control over the beans, which naturally results to premium quality roasted coffee. "Just as with sourcing, we take special care in our roasting process. For us, small batch roasting is the most effective way to bring out the natural flavors of our Honduras whole bean coffee. It's a very thorough technique but the resulting coffee makes it worth it," Harmon continued.
The powerful combination of ethically sourced beans and expert roasting methods are what make Aroma Bravo stand out from the increasingly saturated coffee market. Harmon credits this success to the harmonious effort of everyone in the company.
"I'm very proud of our farmers, harvesters, roasters and packagers who all contribute to the production of our roasted coffee products. Because everyone is skilled at their jobs, we're able to offer premium quality Honduras whole bean coffee to our consumers, who deserve nothing but the best." Harmon further remarked.
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers USDA certified organic Honduras whole bean coffee. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, the Honduras coffee is highly rated by gourmet coffee lovers.
