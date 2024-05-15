Follow on Google News
Baltimore Fashion Week Selects Wellpoint Maryland as its Workforce Development Sponsor
By: Fashion Umbrella Foundation
"For more than 20 years, Wellpoint has been a trusted health partner in Maryland, and our success stems from our comprehensive approach to community health, which considers workforce development as being critical to overall wellbeing and building stronger, more resilient communities,"
Wellpoint's sponsorship directly contributes to creating workforce opportunities for local artists and community members. It offers training and education for emerging talent to ensure the future of fashion is bright and inclusive. It also helps nurture talent and foster employment within the arts by helping employers share effective recruitment strategies, explore potential talent pipelines, and discover workforce development supports.
"This initiative is part of a broader mission to support vibrant community activities and ensure that the pathway into the fashion industry is accessible and inclusive for all aspiring professionals,"
The 17th season of Baltimore Fashion Week takes place between August 12 - 17 at Baltimore Center Stage, with a kick-off event at the Blue Pit BBQ & Whiskey Bar on Thursday, August 15. This prestigious event highlights the creativity and diversity of the fashion industry, featuring runway shows from established designers and emerging talent. Attendees can expect a week filled with inspiration, innovation, and style set against the backdrop of one of Baltimore's premier cultural venues. This year's edition promises to be a vibrant celebration of fashion, art, and community, drawing fashion enthusiasts from around the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.baltimorefw.com.
About Baltimore Fashion Week
Established in 2006, Baltimore Fashion Week is a premier event celebrating the talent and creativity of fashion designers from Baltimore and beyond. The event provides a platform for designers, models, and artists to showcase their work and gain exposure in the industry. Baltimore Fashion Week is dedicated to fostering the growth of the fashion industry through inclusive and innovative showcases.
ABOUT WELLPOINT:
Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family of brands, focuses on improving physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at any stage of life seeking to make the right care decisions and helps individuals and communities make real, positive progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, please visit https://www.wellpoint.com.
