 
News By Tag
* Whole Bean Coffee
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Honduras Coffee
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
111098765


Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Also Popular in the Workplace

Aroma Bravo's medium dark roast coffee is gaining popularity not just with home brewers but with office workers as well.
 
 
Organic non-gmo whole bean coffee, medium dark roast
Organic non-gmo whole bean coffee, medium dark roast
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Whole Bean Coffee
* Honduras Coffee Whole Bean
* Honduras Coffee

Industry:
* Retail

Location:
* Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Aug. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- More people are now taking notice of Aroma Bravo as the organic coffee company continues to rise in the gourmet coffee scene. Coffee aficionados who have heard about the whole bean coffee on Amazon.com are not just brewing it at home but in the office as well.

One of the brand's most popular products is its medium dark roast, which has a lot of fans in the workplace. "Coffee drinkers often love our medium dark roast whole bean coffee because it has the perfect balance. It's not too light nor too dark, so it easily agrees with everyone's palate. Our gourmet coffee is very agreeable that many people love to drink it at work," an Aroma Bravo official said.

The medium dark roast comes with mellow flavors of chocolate and nuts. The aroma is mild and the taste is smooth, rich and well-balanced—which is a huge delight considering that many coffees of this particular roast level are often too overbearing. Striking the right balance of flavors is a difficult feat that Aroma Bravo was able to pull off with ease.

Thanks to this wonderful harmony of flavors and aroma, the brand's medium dark roast is starting to become a real favorite by many office workers. Indulging in the gourmet coffee helps people relax despite the stressful working environment.

"Our whole bean coffee doesn't have to be limited to home use. Employees can brew a cup of our roasted coffee not just to enjoy the taste but also to reduce stress and even increase one's productivity level. Coffee, especially when it's well made, can be such a great source of positivity and inspiration—that's why it's a staple in the workplace," the company official remarked.

To make coffee breaks more pleasant for employees, Aroma Bravo is currently giving 10% off on its medium dark roast whole bean coffee. Consumers can claim the discount by using the coupon code DQEE827D at https://www.amazon.com/review/R2JHOZB0TSNB7Y/ref=cm_cr_rd....

About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic whole bean coffee from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, the roasted coffee is highly recommended for gourmet coffee lovers both at home and in the workplace.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Whole Bean Coffee, Honduras Coffee Whole Bean, Honduras Coffee
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share