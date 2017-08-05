News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Aroma Bravo Whole Bean Coffee Also Popular in the Workplace
Aroma Bravo's medium dark roast coffee is gaining popularity not just with home brewers but with office workers as well.
One of the brand's most popular products is its medium dark roast, which has a lot of fans in the workplace. "Coffee drinkers often love our medium dark roast whole bean coffee because it has the perfect balance. It's not too light nor too dark, so it easily agrees with everyone's palate. Our gourmet coffee is very agreeable that many people love to drink it at work," an Aroma Bravo official said.
The medium dark roast comes with mellow flavors of chocolate and nuts. The aroma is mild and the taste is smooth, rich and well-balanced—
Thanks to this wonderful harmony of flavors and aroma, the brand's medium dark roast is starting to become a real favorite by many office workers. Indulging in the gourmet coffee helps people relax despite the stressful working environment.
"Our whole bean coffee doesn't have to be limited to home use. Employees can brew a cup of our roasted coffee not just to enjoy the taste but also to reduce stress and even increase one's productivity level. Coffee, especially when it's well made, can be such a great source of positivity and inspiration—
To make coffee breaks more pleasant for employees, Aroma Bravo is currently giving 10% off on its medium dark roast whole bean coffee. Consumers can claim the discount by using the coupon code DQEE827D at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea
Aroma Bravo offers organic whole bean coffee from Honduras. Grown in organic farms and roasted in small batches, the roasted coffee is highly recommended for gourmet coffee lovers both at home and in the workplace.
Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
888-582-6650
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse