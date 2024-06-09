Follow on Google News
DDAAT-App! @The Bridge Young Artists Bring Life Music & Suicide Prevention to Taste of Charlotte
DDAAT-App! @ The Bridge Young Artists Perform "Life Music" to Fight Youth Suicide at Taste of Charlotte, Supported by Flourish Foundation Project's alliance of business, mental health, music pros, and Dallas Austin Foundation for Music Education.
Charlotte has the highest suicide rate among young people aged 10-24 in North Carolina. In response, the Flourish Foundation Project DBA DDAAT-App! National Suicide Prevention & School Safety has launched the Music & Mental Resilience Program.
The Music & Mental Resilience Program emphasizes mental health education and peer support. By engaging in music creation and performance, youth find a therapeutic outlet and a platform to positively influence their peers. They learn mental wellness, life skills, and suicide prevention strategies while using their talents to create, produce, and perform "Life Music" and PSA announcements to promote mental wellness and prevent youth suicide and violence.
Their presence at the Taste of Charlotte Food Festival symbolizes hope and resilience, encouraging others to join the fight against youth suicide in Charlotte & beyond.
Flourish Foundation Project Inc is a federally recognized tax exempt nonprofit organization. Our All hands on deck approach strategically leverages innovation, donations, and service-in-kind sponsorships of our multi-industry collaborative alliance network of multi-music, gaming, educational technology, and mental health organizations to promote awareness and solutions to critical issues impacting our nation's youth, schools, and communities.
Hosted by The Bridge Studios, Music & Mental Resilience is supported by the following Flourish Foundation Project collaborative alliance network partners: FICE-Apps, DreamSmart Behavioral Solutions, Confident Young Minds, Choose Better 4U, Better Beginnings Health Care Solutions, S.W.A.T, Revision Wellness & Counseling, Life Music Therapy, New Zion Church, Ben Salem Presbyterian Church, Kingdom1Nation, L.E.M.O.N.S. Foundation, Dave Tolliver's (Men At Large) Eat Your Heart Out Foundation, Protégé 99, Nextleveloution, 100 Black Men of America Charlotte & San Francisco Bay Area, Saving Our Selves,(SOS)
