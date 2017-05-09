Parenting expert, EIRENE HEIDELBERGER, guest stars on Shedding the Bitch Radio

GIT Mom CEO, Eirene Heidelberger

-- Mindset Leadership Coach and Radio host, Bernadette Boas, welcomes parenting expert and CEO/Founder of GIT Mom (Get It Together, Mom!), Eirene Heidelberger, who will discuss 'How to parent more effectively and put the ME back in MoMEe to carve out happy mommy time.'Listeners will learn:· The #1 most important factor in being a happy and confident mommy and raising happy and confident kids.· Why it is crucial to get off of "Mommy Island" and exactly how to do it.· The key to parenting effectively with your partner - remember that your partner is not your knight in shining armor nor a mind reader.· How to create healthy routines for your kids that the entire family will benefit from.· How to end the power struggles in your household.ABOUT EIRENE:Eirene Heidelberger is the founder of GIT Mom (Get It Together, Mom!), a nationally renowned parent coaching and advice company that empowers moms to feel in control in this totally out-of-control experience we call parenting!GIT Mom is the only coaching company in the country focusing on moms' happiness, rather than their kids! GIT Mom uses a fail proof 7-step system with its clients to create a harmonious home because happy, confident, independent moms raise well-adjusted, self-assured and happy kids. By living the GIT Mom principles every day, Eirene gets to support her daily loves of pinot noir, reality tv, and fitness, while giving her 3 boys the parenting they need to thrive!In addition to coaching mommies around the country, Eirene has seen in the Huffington Post to the TODAY show as an expert on hot-button parenting issues. She has also appeared on NBC and Fox Chicago, Sirius radio and is a contributor to TODAY Parents, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Parent, 30Second Mom, Make It Better, and many more parenting resources.www.GITMom.comShedding the Bitch Radio on www. BlogTalkRadio.com /SheddingtheBitchRadio and join us each week live, chat with us or call into the show at 1-818-572-2910 to chat with us.Each week, popular mindset leadership coach, speaker, author and radio hostdiscusses with her expert guests the top of mind issues women face in their career, business, and life in order to help them