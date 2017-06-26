The Queen of Online Dating, JENN BURTON, Guest Stars on Shedding the Bitch Radio

Jenn Burton

Contact

Ball of Fire Media

***@sheddingthebitch.com Ball of Fire Media

End

-- Radio host Bernadette Boas welcomes Jenn Burton, Queen of Online Dating and CEO of Have Him Your Way (.com), who will discuss the misconceptions of men not wanting strong successful women.Listeners will learn:-Why men seemingly choose more needy women?-What strong successful women need to date - sweet spot communication with men, good dating boundaries, and set aside time to date.-The two types of successful women unsuccessful at dating- walls and way too low boundaries.-Why relationships are becoming more difficult as we become more empowered as women.-Misconceptions about men. Spending too much time worried about what they find attractive.Jenn Burton is the creator of Have Him Your Way.com, (Online) Dating Expert, and Romantic Fairy Godmomma to Smart Successful Single Women all around the world. These days, Jenn exclusively works with single women who want it all: career, success, & to be loved, adored & romanced... She can show you how to draw in stable, fun, witty, loving men that you will be insanely attracted to. Magic included, no evil stepsisters required.FOLLOW Shedding the Bitch Radio and join us each week on www. BlogTalkRadio.com /SheddingtheBitchRadio each week or call 1-818-572-2910 to chat with us.Each week, radio host Bernadette Boas and her guests, discuss current top of mind issues and growth opportunities women deal with, in order to help them,