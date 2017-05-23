 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
22212019181716

CEO, The Custody Project, DONNA SIGNORELLI, Guest Stars on Shedding the Bitch Radio

How her organization supports the general welfare of women and their children as it relates to care, custody, and visitation issues.
 
 
ATLANTA - May 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Radio host Bernadette Boas welcomes Donna Signorelli, CEO of The Custody Project, who will discuss the struggles and legal challenges mothers face when confronted with custody, visitation and care issues, and how her organization can provide the resources they need to tend to their needs and those of their children.

Listeners will learn:
-     Challenges mothers face when dealing with difficult custody issues.
-     Why these families need our help.
-     How attorneys and legal firms can help pro bono the women who come to The Custody Project.
-     Ways to help as a donor and supporter, and how mothers can help these struggling mothers.
-     Why laws to support these families must be constructed and/or improved.

ABOUT DONNA SIGNORELLI:

Donna Signorelli saw the need to assist mothers and their children undergoing financial crises brought about or associated with legal demands. She founded The Custody Project in 1994 and has volunteered her services ever since, serves on the Board as President / CEO, and is expanding the operation and services of The Custody Project.

"The Custody Project recognizes that when a civilization protects its mothers and their children, it thrives in its legacies. In a world where custody can be lost for lack of funds …We assist."

For more details and to donate to their cause: http://www.thecustodyproject.org

LISTEN TO THE SHOW Tuesday, May 23rd at Noon eastern time:http://www.blogtalkradio.com/sheddingthebitchradio/2017/0...

FOLLOW Shedding the Bitch Radio and join us each week on http://www.BlogTalkRadio.com/SheddingtheBitchRadio

Each week, radio host Bernadette Boas and her guests, discuss current top of mind issues and growth opportunities women deal with, in order to help them, shift to RICHes in their career, business and life!
http://www.sheddingthebitch.com/bernadette-boas

Contact
Ball of Fire Media Relations Team
***@sheddingthebitch.com
End
Source:Ball of Fire Media
Email:***@sheddingthebitch.com Email Verified
Click to Share