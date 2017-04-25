Acclaimed Author, ABBY VEGA, Guest Stars on Shedding the Bitch Radio

Acclaimed Author, Abby Vega

Radio host welcomes author, motivational speaker and business consultant, who will discuss The Route to Happiness, Hope, and Permission, based on her latest book, According to Abby; Sno Cone Diaries is the summation of my life as a middle-aged women who despite "having it all" –a great husband of 28 years, two wonderful children, a successful career, friends, and a beautiful home-realized that on the inside I was lost, sad, lonely, and unhappy. In this memoir, my goals are to inspire, give hope, and finally permission to go and pursue your dreams, ignite your passions, and follow your own path to bliss.

Listeners will learn:
1. How to identify the factors that will make you happy
2. To be inspired to acknowledge what's keeping them from taking action.
3. Permission and empowerment to go for it, overcome obstacles, and not take no for an answer.

ABOUT ABBY VEGA:
After more than 35 years working in sales and marketing with major Fortune 500 companies, she was frustrated, tired, and was looking for a deeper meaning and purpose in her life. At the time, she had also recently experienced several deaths; her mother, and friends who were close to her in age. For that reason, she resigned from her six-figure job and bought a sno-cone truck and that's where she found true joy, happiness, and true purpose.

Abby Vega has been fortunate to have over 30 years of successful experience with Fortune 500 corporations including Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, and Fidelity National Financial. Her strong record of contributions to profitability and productivity in consumer products, pharmaceuticals, capital equipment, medical devices, membership development, insurance products, and health information technologies, made her a leader in her industry.