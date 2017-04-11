News By Tag
The Authority on Pattern Aware Leadership, SYLVIA LAFAIR, Guest Stars on Shedding the Bitch Radio
Listeners will learn:
1. The key things to listen for so you can respond effectively.
2. How behavior from your original organization;
3. The 13 key behaviors patterns in all workplaces have your name on them.
Sylvia Lafair PhD — founder of Creative Energy Options (CEOInc.) and the world's leading authority in Pattern Aware Leadership Development, Top Global Leadership Guru and award-winning author of Don't Bring It To Work.
Dr. Sylvia Lafair, PhD - founder of Creative Energy Options (CEOinc.) and the world's leading authority in Pattern Aware leadership development. One of the World's Top 30 Leadership Professionals for 2016 and award-winning author of Don't Bring It to Work.
"You and I are products of the defining moments in our lives. These experiences and the way we respond establish unseen behavior patterns that determine who we are as leaders, business colleagues, and team members."
Her search for answers led to amazing concepts; unresolved family patterns that follow us to work. That's what was behind the stress her father carried throughout his career and it impacted Sylvia until she was able to find the way OUT: observe, understand and transform outdated, ingrained patterns that destroy health and the joy of success.
Sylvia prepares, liberates and empowers leaders and teams – to ensure that no one need lose a loved one over unresolved conflict and stress at work.
Dr. Lafair is a national speaker for organizations such as SHRM, Lockheed-Martin, Novartis, and Google.
Dr. Lafair's programs and executive coaching decreases conflict and increases cooperation in the workplace. Her award-winning book Don't Bring It to Work is listed as one of the top nine books for every boss to read and as one of the top twenty books for emerging leaders. Sylvia's other award-winning books are Gutsy: How Women Leaders Make Change, and Unique: How Story Sparks Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement.
VISIT http://www.ceoptions.com/
LISTEN TO THE SHOW Tuesday, April 11th at Noon eastern time: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/
FOLLOW Shedding the Bitch Radio and join us each week on http://www.BlogTalkRadio.com /SheddingtheBitchRadio each week or call 1-818-572-2910 to chat with us.
Each week, radio host Bernadette Boas and her guests, discuss current top of mind issues and growth opportunities women deal with, in order to help them, shift to RICHes in their career, business and life! For more information http://www.balloffireconsulting.com/
