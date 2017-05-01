News By Tag
D-Connector Now Offers Livestreaming Services for Various Events
D-Connector is now offering live streaming services for various events in UAE.
The company has gained much confidence that its outdoor advertising will capture the hearts and minds of people in the region after proving at the soft launch that its LED trucks in Dubai effectivelycatch attention and function properly even in the most challenging weather conditions. In addition, with the most advanced LED technology, the screens feature vivid visual displays to make every viewing moment more than satisfactory.
Apart from livestreaming, our LED screen in Dubai is also designed to provide a cost-effective and completely revolutionary way of boosting a brand's recall value. Offering quick turnaround and zero advertising clutter, this advertising medium is considered as one of the most creative and high-tech ways to convey message to the target audience. Another thing that sets it apart from other forms of advertising is that it reaches everyone whenever and wherever in Dubai.
With the rising popularity of D-Connector's LED trucks in Dubai, the management of the company anticipates that it will come a long way in the region and will help bring a revolution to the industry. Supporting the mission and vision of the company is Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development (DED) that provides a platform with which individuals feel empowered to participate in the economic growth of the region.
With D-Connector's livestreaming service, the company's LED trucks will be able to gain more popularity in Dubai. In the next few months, they are anticipated to make presence in the different parts of the region.
D-Connector is one of the leading OOH advertising companies in Dubai, which aims to help private companies and government sectors reach their goals through providing the most reliable and most advanced advertising solutions. To check out the complete services it offers, visit http://www.d-
