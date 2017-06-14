News By Tag
D-Connector Trucks Steal Spotlight at Iftar Cannon Ceremony in Burj Khalifa
On June 14, the trucks captured the attention of spectators in the iftar cannon ceremony outside Burj Khalifa with a video from Dubai Police Headquarters highlighting their dedication and diligent service to the city and its residents, as well as the recent promotion of Major General Abdullah Al Marri as Commander-in-
The company's presence at the ceremony marked another significant milestone as it added a touch of grandeur to an important tradition, where a single shot is fired at the time of iftar. Known as midfa al iftar, it is said to date back to the 15th century, when a Mumluk sultan of Egypt desired to test out a cannon he had recently acquired. He accidentally fired a ball at sunset and people assumed it was a thoughtful way of informing them that they can already break the fast.
In Dubai, the practice was introduced sometime in the 20th century, during the reign of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum. It was in the 1960s when Dubai Police was entrusted with the task, which they are still responsible today.
The D-Connector team was honored to be part of the event and is anticipating to be part of more significant advertising events in the region.
D-Connector is one of the leading OOH advertising companies in Dubai, which aims to help private companies and government sectors reach their goals through providing the most reliable and most advanced advertising solutions. To check out the complete services it offers, visit http://www.d-
