D-Connector Trucks Make Presence at NAS Sports 2017

Contact

Priya

info@d-connector.net Priya

End

-- D-Connector is quickly making a name for itself in Dubai's event advertising industry with its presence at the last day of the recently held Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Sports 2017 in Meydan, which ran from May 28 to June 17. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, this sports tournament is aimed at formulating an equation of the mind and the body through different athletic and track events such as futsal, cycling, running, volleyball, night challenge, basketball, padel and fencing.At the entrance of the NAS Sports Complex, D-Connector's mobile LED truck served as the center of attraction, taking spectators to a virtual tour to Dubai Police. The LED display put a spotlight on the dedicated service of the Dubai Police to maintain peace and orderliness, and protect the residents of the emirate. It also highlighted the recent promotion of Major General Abdullah Al Marri as Commander-in-Chief.D-Connector's involvement at this year's NAS Sports tournament is a huge milestone for the company and is anticipated to open doors for more exposure in the future.###D-Connector is one of the leading OOH advertising companies in Dubai specializing in mobile LED screens. To check out the services it offers, visit http://www.d- connector.net/ our-services/ or call +971-4-266-3889!