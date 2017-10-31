 
Dubai Police General Command Honors D-Connector with Certificate of Appreciation

Just recently, the D-Connector team was awarded with a certificate of recognition by the Dubai Police for delivering their security message to the community through smart screens.
 
 
D-Connector Team Awarded.
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - Nov. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- DUBAI, UAE—D-Connector, one of the leading Out-of-Home (OOH) companies in Dubai specializing in mobile LED screens, has reached another significant milestone.

The Dubai Police has honored the company with a certificate of appreciation on October 26, 2017 at Kite Beach, in recognition of its efforts and cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command in promoting events in the region, including showcasing fitness challenge videos and the launch of drones in Gitex.

Dubai Police General Command Director of Security Media, Brigadier General Dr. Jassim Khalil, presented the award to the D-Connector team.

"Being recognized for our efforts in promoting government-related events is truly a great milestone for D-Connector, given that we have recently forayed into the advertising industry. We are so grateful for Dubai Police's trust in our mobile LED screens and service, and we will strive to further enhance our services to ensure the satisfaction of our clients. Through this certificate of appreciation, we are looking forward to a stronger relationship with Dubai wcj Police in the years to come," Ms. Mehta said.

According to a Khaleej Times report, it is forecasted that the growth of digital signage will skyrocket quickly to as much as 50 percent over the next three years in the lead-up to Expo 2020. This growth trend is linked to an increase in hotels, malls, transportation, health care and FMCG that now consider LED screens as an essential part of the architecture when designing their environments.

Offering a unique and cost-effective advertising concept, D-Connector is anticipating to further thrive and make a name for itself in the region in present and beyond.

D-Connector is a highly dynamic Dubai-based Out-of-Home (OOH) media company that specializes in mobile LED screens. For more information about our services, call +971 4 346 6635 or contact us on info@d-connector.net. You can also visit http://www.d-connector.net/.

