D-Connector Enters into Prime Advertising Locations
D-Connector has recently launched its mobile LED screens in five prime locations in Dubai.
The company's mobile LED screens will be stationed in those locations to display advertisements of wide-ranging brands in key industry segments, including retail, education, insurance, leisure, transportation, infrastructure, FMCG, banking, health care, tourism, events and more.
Commenting on the strategic move, Mr. Rakan Turki, founder of many successful businesses in UAE, including D-Connector, says: "Mobile LED screens are the next generation of digital outdoor advertising as they present brands in such a way that is unique, attractive and informative, thus creating a lasting impact in the hearts and minds of the audiences. Through this advertising medium, D-Connector will introduce a revolution in marketing strategies by effectively connecting brands to their target audience and enriching customers' buying decision."
The Mobile LED screens will be present at the following five key locations from October 2017:
· The Beach (JBR) – The Beach is an outdoor complex of cafés, shops, restaurants and public facilities set against the majestic blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, with a footfall of 30, 000 to 50,000 visitors per day (16 million visitors yearly).
· Kite Beach – A favorite community among locals and expats alike, this long, serene stretch of white sand beach in Jumeirah Road offers numerous fun activities, including soap football, kite surfing, beach volleyball, beach tennis and kayaking.
· Last Exit (E11) – With hundreds of thousands of motorists driving towards Dubai on a daily basis, Last Exit E11 proves to be the ultimate pit-stop for those who want to relax and grab a bite of fresh gourmet street food in a fun and convenient atmosphere set in 1950 America.
· Sheikh Zayed Road (Mad X) – Mad X is the latest Last Exit location near interchange 11 in the direction of Abu Dhabi, wcj with land area of almost 500,000 square feet to accommodate high footfall all season long.
· Outlet Village - This posh, medieval Italian-themed mall in Jebel Ali is one of the best destinations in Dubai to shop and dine, with a projected footfall of 12,000,000 visitors per year according to Meraas (http://www.meraas.com/
*These figures are subject to change based on different factors.
D-Connector is a highly dynamic Dubai-based Out-of-Home (OOH) media company that specializes in Mobile LED screens. For more information about our services, send an email to info@d-connector.net. You can also visit http://d-connector.net/
Contact
Ms. Priya
043210121
***@d-connector.net
