Heads Up Racing Returns to Milan Dragway Friday
The successful and popular Heads Up Series has been running strong for over a decade at Milan Dragway. Billed as the new-age version of old school racing, this Drag Race series is a highly competitive run known to showcase the fastest drivers in the U.S., many of whom have posted their personal best times at Milan Dragway.
"Drivers and fans travel from hundreds of miles away for this series," said Deneen Baxter, Vice President of Milan Dragway. "The series features some of the fastest cars and best drivers on the circuit. The races are thrilling, but the whole experience for fans is unmatched. Spectators can walk around the pits for up-close access to the cars and crews, watch the racers in the staging lanes, as they put on their racing suits and helmets to strap themselves into monstrous vehicles that will hurl them down the quarter mile track at 200 miles per hour, and once these cars hit the finish line, parachutes shoot out to help bring the cars to a stop. Every race is just an amazing experience for fans and newcomers, alike!"
The Heads Up opener will set the stage for this lightening-speed six-race series, with rookies and former racers looking to unseat 2016 defending champions Dave Sullivan, Brian Wolfe, Mike Barackman, Mike Barran, Tony Veresuk, and Erin Freese.
Admission for the 2017 Aeroquip Heads Up Racing Series Opener on May 5, is just $20 for spectators, and children 12 and under are free! Spectator gates open at 2pm, qualifying starts on the track at 2pm, and eliminations begin around 7:30pm. This event will run until at least midnight.
For more information contact Milan Dragway at (734) 439-7368, or visit www.MilanDragWay.com
For media inquiries please contact Sherrie Handrinos at 734-341-6859
