Industry News





Array Technologies Continues Global Expansion into Mexico

The global solar tracker leader will open a new office in Mexico City to support massive market growth with award-winning DuraTrack HZ v3
 
 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Array Technologies, Inc., the global leader in cumulative solar tracking experience, today announced its expansion into Latin America, supported by a new office in Mexico City, Mexico.

Array's latest international milestone comes on the heels of the 28-year-old company opening new office locations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Sydney, Australia. Array's decades of experience, which has generated the most evolved and reliable tracker on the market delivering the lowest cost of ownership, is a major driver behind the company's rapid global expansion.

Array's foray into Mexico follows a fundamental shift in the nation's energy consumption patterns. To fulfill its growing energy demand, Mexico has established ambitious goals and aims to generate 35 percent of the country's energy supply from renewable sources by 2024. According to GTM Research's Latin America PV Playbook – Q4 2016, the outlook for PV and solar tracker growth throughout Mexico is strong.

Array will serve the needs of the Mexican market with DuraTrack HZ v3 (http://arraytechinc.com/utility/duratrack-hz-v3-solar-tra...), which was recently selected as a finalist for the MIREC (http://mirecweek.com/) Innovative Technology Award.The single-axis solar tracker's unmatched durability and engineered simplicity make it a perfect match for the diverse terrain and high temperatures experienced throughout the region. Built for challenging environments, DuraTrack HZ v3 is currently used in sites around the world and has a proven track record of high survivability and zero scheduled maintenance.

"As our trackers continue to operate failure-free, international solar asset owners are taking notice and making decisions accordingly," said Ron Corio, founder and CEO of Array Technologies. "Companies across the globe look forward to collaborating with a tried-and-true solar tracker provider."

About Array Technologies:

Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Contact
Denise Hugo
***@arraytechinc.com
Source:arraytechinc.com
Email:***@arraytechinc.com Email Verified
