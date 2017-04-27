News By Tag
Array Technologies Continues Global Expansion into Mexico
The global solar tracker leader will open a new office in Mexico City to support massive market growth with award-winning DuraTrack HZ v3
Array's latest international milestone comes on the heels of the 28-year-old company opening new office locations in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Sydney, Australia. Array's decades of experience, which has generated the most evolved and reliable tracker on the market delivering the lowest cost of ownership, is a major driver behind the company's rapid global expansion.
Array's foray into Mexico follows a fundamental shift in the nation's energy consumption patterns. To fulfill its growing energy demand, Mexico has established ambitious goals and aims to generate 35 percent of the country's energy supply from renewable sources by 2024. According to GTM Research's Latin America PV Playbook – Q4 2016, the outlook for PV and solar tracker growth throughout Mexico is strong.
About Array Technologies:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.
