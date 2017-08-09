News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Array Technologies Completes 102 MW (ac) Installation in Texas
RES selects DuraTrack® HZ v3 for installation advantages and reliable long-term performance
Spanning 887 acres in Dawson County, Texas, the site employs Array's flagship product, the DuraTrack® HZ v3, to ensure optimal output from the facility's 410,000 photovoltaic solar panels. The award-winning DuraTrack HZ v3 is a flexibly linked single-axis tracker designed to deliver streamlined installation and the highest returns for asset owners through exceptional long-term asset performance. Array Technologies is unparalleled in risk avoidance, with the only tracker technology that reliably handles wind events and extreme weather conditions over a 30-year lifespan.
Despite substantial weather challenges, Array's installation-
"When considering the size and scope of a PV plant like the Lamesa Facility, reliable product selection is crucial to project schedules and operational uptime," said Array Technologies founder and CEO Ron Corio. "The Array team has poured almost 30 years into our tried-and-true solar tracking technologies to offer installers and asset owners an unbeatable combination of performance and reliability. We are excited to see this project come to life with a globally respected player like RES and look forward to partnering with them again to meet the demands of both today's and tomorrow's solar market."
The 102 MW (ac) / 131 MW (dc) Lamesa Solar Facility went online in May 2017 and is actively showcasing DuraTrack's exceptional flexibility and structural integrity. For more information about the project and streamlined installation, download the case study at www.arraytechinc.com/
About Array Technologies:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. Our streamlined tracker design enables efficient installation and high reliability. This combination delivers both the lowest installation cost and the best long-term returns. Through continuous innovation and engineered simplicity, Array's tracker solutions are optimized for construction and a multitude of terrains. The company has unparalleled experience, with more than 28 years in the industry and over 12,000 miles of trackers installed. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.
About RES:
Since 1997, RES has been providing development, engineering, construction, and operations services to the utility-scale wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage markets across the Americas. The company employs more than 500 full-time professionals and has over 9,000 MW of utility-scale renewable energy and energy storage projects and constructed more than 1,000 miles of transmissions lines throughout the U.S. and Canada. RES' corporate office in U.S. is located in Broomfield, CO with regional offices located in Austin, TX, Minneapolis, MN, Old Saybrook, CT, and Sacramento, CA. The corporate office in Canada is located in Montreal, QC, with a regional office in Oakville, ON.
RES has developed and/or built over 12 GW of renewable energy capacity worldwide, has an asset management portfolio exceeding 2 GW, and is active in a range of renewable technologies including onshore wind, solar, energy storage, and transmission. For more information, visit www.res-group.com.
Contact
Denise Hugo
***@arraytechinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse