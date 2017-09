Array Technologies' Trackers Shown to have Lowest Cost of Ownership Driven by Highest Reliability

Analysis shows Array's tracker to have unscheduled maintenance events once per year compared to twice per day for competing architecture, and significantly reduced structural risks

-- Array Technologies (http://arraytechinc.com/), the world's most trusted name in solar tracking, recently announced results of an independent analysis by TÜV Rheinland PTL LLC (https://www.tuv.com/usa/en/) (TÜV). The in-depth study indicates that Array's flagship tracker, the DuraTrack® HZ v3, delivers4 Cents/Watt DC higher Net Present Value (NPV) and 6.7% lower Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), driven by 37% lower lifetime O&M costs.The analysis found that Array's architecture has higher structural integrity. With a patented mechanical load-release system, Array's trackers are less susceptible to torsional galloping and consequential damage to solar modules. The DuraTrack HZ v3 withstands high wind loads in all positions, unlike architectures that rely on active stow and a complicated chain of electronic, radio, and motor systems to survive.TÜV analysts performed an economic and risk analysis of two tracker architectures:one driven by a single motor linked by a rotating driveline to multiple tracker rows; and another where tracker rows operate as self-contained units, each with a dedicated photovoltaic (PV) panel, battery, motor and other system components. TÜV's analysis includes descriptions of the technical characteristics of each system, followed by a Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) to determine high-risk components. A cost of failure analysis of those components was performed, concluding with a LCOE / NPV wcj analysis to assess the economic impact of the two technologies on developers, owners, financiers, and insurers of utility scale solar power plants."Reliability is the cornerstone of responsible solar industry growth," said Array Technologies CEO and founder, Ron Corio. "Without dependable PV modules and tracking systems, the solar industry will struggle to continue down its path of innovation and expansion. This third-party validation from TÜV confirms what we have been claiming for nearly 30 years: that the engineered simplicity in our trackers truly is the best long-term option for solar project owners."The DuraTrack HZ v3 is currently available to solar project developers. For more information about the tracker or the results of the TÜV study, please visit: http://www.arraytechinc.com/ tuv-report-findings/ Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and high reliability, durability and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. Array's DuraTrack HZ v3 has been optimized through 28 years of experience and 13,000 miles of installed tracker products. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com