News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Array Technologies' Trackers Shown to have Lowest Cost of Ownership Driven by Highest Reliability
Analysis shows Array's tracker to have unscheduled maintenance events once per year compared to twice per day for competing architecture, and significantly reduced structural risks
The analysis found that Array's architecture has higher structural integrity. With a patented mechanical load-release system, Array's trackers are less susceptible to torsional galloping and consequential damage to solar modules. The DuraTrack HZ v3 withstands high wind loads in all positions, unlike architectures that rely on active stow and a complicated chain of electronic, radio, and motor systems to survive.
TÜV analysts performed an economic and risk analysis of two tracker architectures:
"Reliability is the cornerstone of responsible solar industry growth," said Array Technologies CEO and founder, Ron Corio. "Without dependable PV modules and tracking systems, the solar industry will struggle to continue down its path of innovation and expansion. This third-party validation from TÜV confirms what we have been claiming for nearly 30 years: that the engineered simplicity in our trackers truly is the best long-term option for solar project owners."
The DuraTrack HZ v3 is currently available to solar project developers. For more information about the tracker or the results of the TÜV study, please visit: http://www.arraytechinc.com/
About Array Technologies:
Array Technologies, Inc. is the leading solar tracking solutions and services provider for utility-scale projects. With efficient installation and high reliability, durability and performance, Array delivers the best project returns in the industry. Array's DuraTrack HZ v3 has been optimized through 28 years of experience and 13,000 miles of installed tracker products. Array Technologies is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. For more information, please visit arraytechinc.com.
Contact
Isaac Montoya
***@arraytechinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse